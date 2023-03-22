As I write this report today on the first day of spring 2023, I’m getting frost warnings on my cell phone. What happened to our early spring in February? We had surf temperatures in the 60s, and except for the pollen, the weather seemed to be cooperating and delivering to us an early spring fishing season full of sea mullet, and as I discussed last week, the underappreciated northern blowfish.
Another early-season fish, one of the first real predators is the abused and poorly used bluefish. Being an “artificial” angler, it’s one of the first fish I start to target in the surf. Pop quiz…What are the low and high avoidance temperatures and the sweet spot for bluefish? If you were paying attention a few weeks ago, you might have said; 50, 66-72, 86. That’s why we usually get the blues in April, although this year they have made their appearance at Cape Lookout in late February and currently are being caught in the Morehead City Turning Basin and at Fort Macon. There are also reports of blues being reported on the Topsail Island fishing piers.
Bluefish are voracious and somewhat indiscriminate feeders, biting off anything they can get their sharp-cutting, interlocking teeth on, from shrimp, anchovies and silversides to mullets. As they grow, they will eat sharks, rays and even puffers, along with squid, crabs, menhaden, spots, and yes, they will cannibalize their own species as well. Did you even wonder why they are only found in schools of the same year, class and size?
On the piers, king mackerel fishermen use the term “turn around blue” when landing another bluefish while fishing with a bluefish bait. Like many fish, their feeding activity can peak around the beginning and end of the day, sunrise and sunset, although they will feed continuously throughout the day.
Here in the mid-Atlantic, the blues spawn offshore in the summertime and reach maturity early in their second year at around 13 to 14 inches in length. Studies have shown that bluefish are migratory and spend their summers from New England to North Carolina and their winters around Florida. Personally, over the years, I’ve caught them throughout their entire range and from small snapper blues to 30-plus inch gators.
As you can all attest, they will hit nearly anything that moves. I catch most of mine on Kastmasters, whereas the popular bait on the piers is the ever-popular GotCha plug. If I catch my limit for dinner, I will switch to a single barbless J-hook or barbless circle hook for easy and eco-friendly release. Bluefish are back-biters, so If you have a trailing treble hook, they usually get all three stuck in their mouth, so I recommend even using GotCha baits with a single J-hook.
One reason why blues are often underappreciated is that they are considered not haute-cuisine table fare. That is often related to dreaded operator error. Proper care and handling is the key. When caught, they should be put on ice immediately. You can bleed the bigger fish, and removal of the dark lateral meat is easy and recommended. They should also be eaten the day they are caught, and even with the vacuum sealers, I don’t recommend freezing.
One of my favorite recipes is my baked bluefish encrusted in horseradish-mayonnaise sauce. Check out the recipe below. Also, more bluefish and other recipes of mine can be found at: https://www.ncoif.com/category/fishing/recipes-category/.
---------------------
Baked bluefish encrusted in horseradish-mayonnaise sauce.
Ingredients
• 8 bluefish fillets (two per person with the 1- to 2-pound bluefish)
• 1 cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup horseradish, 2 tsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce, salt & pepper to taste, 1 onion thinly sliced.
Preparation
Place bluefish fillets on a lightly buttered aluminum sheet on your broiler pan.
Prepare a thick paste of mayonnaise, horseradish lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce and spread it over each fillet.
Garnish each fillet with slices of onion, sprinkle some freshly ground pepper and salt over the fillets.
Bake at 400 degrees until the paste has a bubbly brown crust, the onions start to brown and the fish is moist and flaky.
---------------------
So how has the fishing fared with these wild fluctuating weather conditions? Here are some bits and pieces:
The sea mullet and puffer bite in the Bogue Banks surf is good, especially on the east side of the island. I had some surf fishing customers on Friday here in Emerald Isle, and we caught rays and puffers. I got a report from one of our local anglers, noting he caught some big speckled caught in Hadnot Creek, which is off the White Oak River. I wonder if there are any specks in Pettiford Creek by the Highway 58 bridge, a bit to the south.
Surprisingly, I also heard of some early season Atlantic bonito being caught out of New River when water temps were in the 60s, but now not so much with this aggressive cold front. Hopefully this won’t push the ABs offshore and pass us by!
---------------------
The piers are starting to wake up.
Oceanana Pier is currently open Friday, Saturday and Sunday until sunset.
Bogue Inlet Pier is open and showing puffers, skates and rays, along with dogfish and from time to time excellent sea mullet action.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, puffers and some black drum.
Surf City Pier is still closed except for season pass holders.
Jolly Roger Pier reports puffers, sea mullet, blues and scattered black drum.
---------------------
The inside fishing has held up all winter with good trout and red drum action, especially as each new cold front approaches, and that includes topwater action.
The other thing that has held up is the treasure that is Cape Lookout and the rock jetty. You got it all – red and black drum, big gray trout, sea mullet, puffers and small blues from the jetty on into the beach and still some tautog on the rocks.
---------------------
Offshore and near offshore, the black sea bass action is excellent, and the fish are nice eating size.
There have been some calm days between the northeast and northwest and southwest blows to get offshore and find fish. The weather has been erratic, but the fish are already there.
---------------------
Next week, I’ll have a review primer of current N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries rules and regs. It’s always good to refresh on rules and regs as we approach the new season.
