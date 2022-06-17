WILMINGTON — The Marlins finished Thursday night as the hottest team in the Coastal Plain League.
Morehead City won its sixth straight game and its ninth in its last 10 to jump to the top of the CPL’s East Division with a 10-5 mark.
Only the Savannah Bananas in the West Division have a better record at 12-4. And only one other team in the league – the Martinsville Mustangs – sports more than a four-game winning streak at five.
Just as importantly, three of the six wins during the run have come against division rival Wilmington. The Marlins had been 0-3 versus the Sharks to start the season but have now evened the series at 3-3 after winning three in a row versus their foe, including back-to-back contests on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Fish took a 6-0 victory at Buck Hardee Field on Thursday to cap their six-game winning streak.
From the start of the first inning through the fourth, it was the Jack Hodgins show, as the Hendrix College right-hander threw four innings of no-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.
He then turned things over to Kyle McKernan, and the Gardner-Webb hurler was lights out, posting a line of three innings pitched with no runs and seven strikeouts to pick up the win.
Things got going in the first inning when Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) and Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) led off the game with consecutive doubles, the latter producing a run.
The Marlins did not score again until the fifth when Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Garrett McGowan
(Pittsburgh State) delivered a two-out RBI single.
Morehead City extended its lead to 6-0 after three runs in the top of the seventh thanks to another Watson RBI and a Braeden O’Shaugnessy (Youngstown State) RBI single.
Salvatore Ferro (West Florida) and Jared Miller (Louisburg) pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, and kept the shutout intact.
------------------
Luke Powell’s two-run blast in the sixth inning put the Marlins ahead for good on Wednesday as they ended up cruising to a 7-1 win over Wilmington.
The Cal State Northridge product hit his first homer of the season and supplied just the second home run for the Fish at Big Rock Stadium this year.
The home team struck first in the second inning on a Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) RBI single.
Wilmington knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth off starter Matt Lozovoy (California) but did not score again the rest of the evening.
Lozovoy gave his side five innings of one-run ball and struck out five in the process.
The Marlins added insurance runs in both the seventh and eighth innings due to RBIs from Gino D’Alessio (Quincy), Ben Watson and Garrett McGowan.
------------------
Sean Johnson did it all Tuesday for Morehead City in a 4-2 victory over the Wilson Tobs at Fleming Stadium.
Leading 3-2 in the eighth inning, Johnson made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall and then fired the ball to first base to double up the Wilson baserunner.
In the ensuing frame, Johnson delivered a clutch run on a triple to give his team a huge insurance run.
He also picked up an RBI in the fourth inning on a walk.
Gino D’Alessio and Ben Miller also earned RBIs for the team in the victory.
In his first start of the season, right-hander Jared Kollar (Rutgers) twirled four innings of no-hit ball and picked up eight strikeouts in the process.
Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
The Marlins will travel to Wilson on Saturday to take on the Tobs at Historic Fleming Stadium, return home Sunday to match up with the Florence Flamingos and then hit the road Tuesday to Hampton, Va. to play the Peninsula Pilots at War Memorial Stadium.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins…......100 020 300 - 6 13 1
Sharks..……..000 000 000 - 0 2 0
WP – McKernan
LP – Keele
Marlins leading hitters: Tuffy 3-3, 2 runs; Watson 2-3 (2B), 2 RBI, run; Johnson 3-5 (2B), 3 runs; O’Shaunessy 2-4, RBI; McGowan 1-4, RBI; D’Alessio 1-4; Z. Miller 1-4.
Sharks leading hitters: Ciufo 1-3; Maxwell 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Sharks..……..000 100 000 - 1 3 1
Marlins…......010 002 13x - 7 14 1
WP – Garza
LP – Marketell
S – Wissinger
Sharks leading hitters: Roselli 1-3, run; Mongero 1-3; Milam 1-3.
Marlins leading hitters: McGowan 3-4, RBI, run; D’Alessio 3-5 (2B), RBI, run; Powell 2-4 (HR), 2 RBI, 2 run; Campbell 1-3, RBI; Tuffy 1-3, run; Johnson 1-3, run; O’Shaunessy 1-4, run; Watson 1-4; B. Miller 1-5.
------------------
Team R H E
Marlins….....100 200 001 - 4 6 4
Tobs..………..000 001 100 - 2 4 0
WP – Prywtich
LP – Harris
S – Wissinger
Marlins leading hitters: Watson 2-4 (2B); Tuffy 1-2, run; Johnson 1-3 (3B), 2 RBI, run; D’Alessio 1-3, RBI; Maners 1-5.
Tobs leading hitters: Evans 1-2; Ott 1-4 (2B); Schark 1-4, RBI, run; McCaskey 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.