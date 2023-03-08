DEEP RUN — Croatan traveled to South Lenoir on Saturday for the NC Runners Easter Tour Opener.
The Cougars battled four other teams in the boys meet, winning with 180 points. South Lenoir placed second with 80 and Ayden-Grifton was third with 63.
In the girls meet, Croatan won with 187 points, followed by Ayden-Grifton in second with 48 and South Lenoir in third with 31.
The girls team finished with 14 event winners and 30 total podium finishes.
The Cougars dominated the 100-meter hurdles with all three podium spots. Paige Merrell won in 17.84 seconds, Abigail Malchow placed second in 20.94 and Caroline Lorencz was third with a 21.54 clocking.
Emilie Hayes was the top runner in the 1,600 meters with a 6-minute, 17.56-second clocking. Sofia Biedenbach placed third in the same event with a time of 6:37.03.
In the 400 meters, Kennedy Zaiden won in 1:02.08 while Eliana Dettle placed third in 1:10.04. Two Cougars made the podium of the 800 meters, too, with Cameran Ladd winning in 2:35.80 and Lillian Beck placing second in 2:54.80.
Zaiden also won the 200 meters with a time of 26.66 while Lexie Wahle placed second in 29.50. in the 3,200 meters, Kayla Hunt won in 13:56.83 while Biedenbach placed second in 15:13.97.
Ginger Hayden was the top performer in the long jump with a 16-feet, 2-inch leap and Bri Saunders placed second with a 12-07 measurement. Hayden also won the triple jump with a 33-04 leap.
Cailin Ames had the squad’s last individual wins with a 33-06 toss in the shot put and a 90-11 throw in the discus. Madi Teabo also placed second in the discus with a 77-08 measurement.
Croatan also got the top two spots in the 3,200-meter relay, with the “A” squad winning in 11:20.79 and the “B” squad placing second in 12:30.70.
It did the same thing in the 800-meter relay with the “A” squad winning in 1:52.62 and the “B” squad placing second in 2:06.68, and again in the 400-meter relay with the “B” squad winning in 55.18 and the “A” squad placing second in 58.33.
It also placed the top two finishes in the 1,600-meter relay. The “A” squad won in 4:32.80 and the “B” squad placed second in 4:59.30.
Jadyn Melby placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 13.54 while Bri Saunders placed third in 14.04.
Abigail Malchow placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.65.
---------------
The boys team finished its meet with 10 wins and 24 total podium finishes.
The Cougars filled the high jump podium, with Riley Robinson winning with a 5-06 leap, Peyton Heath placing second with a 5-04 jump and Evan Carlson placing third with a 5-02 measurement.
They did the same things in the long jump, where Pierce Mahnke won with a 20-0 leap, Heath placed second with a 17-04.5 measurement and Juelz Bernhardt placed third with a 17-03.5 jump.
Mahnke and Heath did it again in the triple jump. Mahnke won with a 40-03 leap and Heath placed second with a 38-02 measurement.
Cooper Stephens won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.24. Juelz Bernhardt placed third in the same event with a 18.04 clocking.
The Cougars captured the top two spots in the 400 meters, with Luke Nicolajsen winning in 50.14 and Brayden Stephens placing second in 51.37.
In the 800 meters, Matthew Quispe won in 2:00.81 while James Wallace placed third in 2:07.25.
Cooper Stephens won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.48 and Landon Lewis placed second with a 45.72 clocking.
Croatan won the 3,200-meter relay in 8:26.46. It also won the 800-meter relay, with the “C” squad placing first in 1:34.96 and the “B” squad placing second in 1:44.44.
The Cougars’ “A” squad placed second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 48.98 and the “B” squad placed second in 50.07.
In the 1,600-meter relay, the Cougars won in 3:25.67.
Tyrese Cone placed second in the 1,600 meters with a 4:46.98 clocking and he placed second in the 3,200 meters in 10:28.74.
Mahnke placed second in the 200 meters with a time of 24.62 and Michael McCabe placed third in the discus with a 109-09 toss.
