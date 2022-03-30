SWANSBORO — The first-ever girls lacrosse meeting between Croatan and Swansboro went the Cougars’ way on Monday.
Croatan won 9-1 in a match that was postponed from Friday due to rain to improve to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Cougars, who lost games to Millbrook and Ashley last week by identical 7-6 overtime scores.
“Our girls played hard, and they hustled,” Croatan coach Nick Moore said. “We saw some things we still need to work on. It was an OK performance, but it’s a win so I’ll take it.”
Swansboro moved to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in the conference with the loss. The Pirates are in their inaugural season as a program.
“Glad to see another team out here,” Moore said. “I think it could be a cool rivalry as both programs grow.”
Chris Munsell took over the program one week be-fore tryouts and has since compiled a roster of 20, the majority of whom have no lacrosse experience. Despite all that, the Pirates won three of their first six games.
“We have a lot of girls that are just excited to have the program started,” Mun-sell said. “We’re just fo-cused on getting better eve-ry day. There are some teams that have been play-ing together for a long time. If we’re better today than we were yesterday, that’s a win.”
Croatan’s dynamic scor-ing duo of Lauren Hayden and Kate Wilson hounded the Swansboro defense all night, combining for six goals and eight assists. They teamed up to score the first four goals of the night, each netting two goals apiece with the other dishing as-sists.
So far this season, Hay-den leads the team in total scoring points with 28 goals and 30 assists (58 total points), while Wilson leads the team in goals with 43, plus 10 assists.
The Cougars held a 6-0 lead at halftime after goals from Ginger Hayden and Sofia Mendolia, both on Lauren Hayden assists, and Lauren Hayden scored un-assisted to start the second half and give Croatan a 7-0 lead. Mendolia scored twice in the match.
Swansboro’s lone goal came midway through the second half off the stick of Tristan Douthat.
In the net, Croatan goal-ie Devan Maready finished with 10 saves, while Swans-boro’s Deona Martin tallied eight.
On Friday, the Cougars will travel to First Flight (1-3), while the Bucs journey to White Oak (0-8).
Here are results of the match:
Croatan............................ 6 3 - 9
Swansboro...................... 0 1 - 1
Scoring Summary
C – L. Hayden (Wilson assist), 24:36, 1st.
C – Wilson (L. Hayden assist), 20:55, 1st.
C – Wilson (L. Hayden assist), 18:11, 1st.
C – L. Hayden (Wilson assist), 17:53, 1st.
C – G. Hayden (L. Hayden assist), 6:33, 1st.
C – Mendolia (L. Hayden assist), 5:58, 1st.
C – L. Hayden, 21:38, 2nd.
S – Douthat, 13:39, 2nd.
C – Wilson (L. Hayden assist), 12:21, 2nd.
C – Mendolia (L. Hayden assist), 3:54, 2nd.
