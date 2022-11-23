OCEAN — The East Carteret girls basketball team saved the best for last at Croatan on Tuesday.
The Mariners (2-0) scored 12 straight points to end the 39-24 victory, turning a single-digit clash into a runaway win, their second by double figures this season.
East opened the season with a 55-19 win over Ocracoke on Friday.
“We always talk about closing games and playing hard in the fourth quarter,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We stuck with our gameplan and were fortunate enough to get to the line and make some baskets.”
Eight of the Mariners’ last 12 points in the fourth quarter came at the foul line. Tanzania Locklear went 5-of-6 at the line to help her finish with a game-high 22 points.
Sydney Roberson shot 3-of-4 at the charity stripe during the run. She scored 10 in the game. Jannaya Shelton put the finishing touch on the win with a putback layup late in the fourth quarter.
The scoring run helped cut off what looked like the makings of a Croatan rally in the final period, a “resiliency” that Sacoco praised after the game.
The Cougars (2-1) never let East get too far ahead – the Mariners’ biggest lead was 18-9 early in the third – and only trailed by three when East went on its final scoring run.
“We were where we wanted to be in that stage of the game,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We just made some mistakes and started fouling, and they were able to make some shots.”
Gurley will be the first to say his team has a defensive mindset, and he praised his team’s ability to hold an explosive East team to less than 40 points, but he also noted the squad’s scoring woes.
“We just couldn’t score when we needed to,” Gurley said. “East did a great job contesting our shots and getting hands into our face.”
The Cougars’ struggles in the final quarter could be encapsulated by a moment inside the final minute when Kate Wilson, Ginger Hayden and Landry Clifton all had putbacks rim out on the same possession.
Croatan put on its own scoring streak in the third quarter, going on a 10-3 run to cut the deficit to 21-20. Neely McMannen scored six on the run, while Wilson and Hayden scored two apiece.
Wilson led her team in scoring with eight points.
“Credit to Croatan, they’re a great team,” Sacoco said. “They’re tough and very well-coached. I’m not looking forward to playing them again.”
Apart from the final run, East specialized in scoring consecutive buckets in the game. It scored seven straight near the start of the game to take a 7-2 lead, then five straight to lead 14-8, and then another five straight to end the third quarter with a 26-20 advantage.
Both teams will pause for Thanksgiving break until Tuesday when East hosts West Carteret and Croatan travels to South Lenoir.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret........................ 9 6 10 14- 39
Croatan................................. 6 4 10 4 - 24
EAST CARTERET (39) – Locklear 22, Roberson 10, Dixon 5, Shelton 2.
CROATAN (24) – Wilson 8, Hayden 6, McMannen 4, Clifton 4, Parmley 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.