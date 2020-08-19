Going outside Monday, did you feel something different? Something refreshing?
I know we had a change of wind to the northwest, and it feels good, but that’s not it. Oh yes, the dew point just dropped into the comphy 60s, but that’s not it either.
So, what’s different?
“Flounder Frenzy” is in the air, as the season finally reopened, spanning from this past Sunday until the end of September. And the flounder are cooperating. With the tackle shops now running near empty on finger mullet and mud minnows, it’s time to fire up your cast nets.
First of all, the current recreational regulations are a 15-inch minimum length and a 4-fish bag limit per day, and that includes gigging. If you have fished the water of eastern North Carolina for a while, you know this has not always been the creel and size limits.
Flounder regulations have been in flux more than just about any other species. Back in 1979, did you now the minimum size was only 11 inches? How many of you remember flounder inside and outside the “Colregs Line” at the inlets were regulated differently?
The Colregs Line … really, who even knew that the Colregs Line existed, or what it was for, or could identify it while flounder fishing? Thankfully, since those dark days, at least the size and bag limits were coalesced into a uniform standard regardless of species or location.
Speaking of flounder, did you know that as far as I can find out, there are approximately 267 flavors of flounder gracing the world’s coastal waters. All that being said, here in North Carolina, there may be about six or seven types of flounder, but luckily, only three are commercially and recreationally important – southern, summer and Gulf flounder to be specific.
The southern flounder, our internal variety, has been the driving force for the current restrictive regulations since that type was being overfished. These fish are our estuarine fish, preferring the lower salinity of our internal waters. These fish are dark olive in color with white spots and can grow to over 30-inch doormats.
Interestingly, the males of this species rarely exceed 14 inches in length, so almost all the “keepers” are females. North Carolina has traditionally been the northern range of the southern flounder but these days are being found as far north as the Chesapeake Bay. Could that be related to climate change?
The summer flounder are our salty fish, preferring the higher salinity of the coastal ocean waters. These fish can also grow to over 30-inch doormats and can live up to 15 to 20 years. Again, females are the bigger fish. Summer flounder also have spots on them, but their spots are oscillated, that is, they have dark spots with a light-colored ring around them, somewhat similar to the tail spot of the red drum.
Finally, we have the Gulf flounder, which seem to have become more abundant over the past decade or so. Like the summer flounder, they have oscillated spots but in a distinctive pattern of three, creating a triangle pointing toward their tail. These fish live only a few years and rarely exceeding 5 pounds.
Their recent abundance here in North Carolina is notable and makes one wonder if these fish that are normally found in the Gulf of Mexico and other regions south is another indication of warming coastal waters. Interestingly, all three species of flounder spawn offshore in the winter.
Next week, I will take a deep dive on where and how to target flounder before the 2020 season ends. I eventually will get back to the lore of solunar tables.
---------------------
So how is the fishing?
If you believe social media posts, flounder fishing is on fire. And by that, I mean from the nearshore reefs to the fishing piers, in the inlets and our backwater creeks and marshes.
This year, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is issuing citations for your special BIG flounder (weighing 5 pounds or greater), suitable for framing while using a new online form which can be found at: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/2020-recreational-flounder-season-announced.
Anglers are also encouraged to donate the carcasses of any flounder meeting the legal minimum size limit to the division’s Carcass Collection Program. Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used in future stock assessments.
---------------------
This summer, surf fishing has been disappointing, but there was some encouragement last week in the area around Fort Macon, especially with the rock jetty coughing up some nice slot red drum catches on cut bait.
I’m hoping to see that action spill over to the western beaches soon. There are also good slot drum catches in the New and Neuse rivers, including on topwater baits, with the topwater action being at daybreak. There are trout, black drum and sheepshead being caught too.
All season, some of the most consistent fishing has been in the Morehead City Port area while working the hard structures. The Neuse old drum bite is going strong again with the popping cork activity again best early. The fish are always there, but bait for them also rules when the sun rises.
---------------------
Aside from the nearshore flounder, remember the Spanish bite is still excellent with 5-plus-pounders in the mix, along with smaller fish for sight-casting.
Thingama Jigs and Spanish Candy are the favorite glitzy baits these days. There are also king mackerel still as close as 45-Minute Rock and the Keypost Rocks.
---------------------
Now for the fishing piers where, yes there are keeper flounder there, but what else?
Oceanana Pier reports snapper blues and speckled trout.
Bogue Inlet Pier fishing has been slow and not many of the regulars even fishing. There are a few big Spanish, some croakers and small spots and flounder. Last week, there was a king weighed in, as well as an astonishing 8.1-pound Spanish! Some days, there have been many schools of menhaden, but other days, not a bait of any kind to be found.
Seaview Pier reports a bunch of kings last week, Spanish, black drum, a tarpon and indeed some flounder. Also, schools of menhaden were reported.
Surf City Pier reports a couple of kings last week, a few big Spanish, some bottom action but “not enough to brag about,” so they said.
Jolly Roger Pier reports slow fishing, but they did weigh in a king, released an over-slot red drum and caught a few Spanish.
Be kind, be safe, catch fish, enjoy and leave the turtle nests and unexploded ordnance alone.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.