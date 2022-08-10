OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team is chasing a fifth straight conference championship this fall with a class of six seniors to help it get there.
The Cougars were bumped up from the 2A to the 3A last year and responded by going 18-6 overall. They swept the Coastal Conference with a 10-0 record to make it 46 straight league wins going back to previous head coach Erica Heimforth. Fourth-year coach Lindsey Bach hasn’t lost a conference match since she took over in 2019.
“We’re trying to stay hungry and keep hunting, because we’re certainly being hunted,” Bach said. “We know we’re the team to beat, and we’re proud of what the program has accomplished. But we tell the girls every year, what last year’s group did doesn’t just carry over. Our goal is to do the best we can and win a conference championship, but there is a lot of work to do.”
The team graduated four seniors in the offseason, including all-conference selections M.J. Klaumann and Madi Mitchell, but it also brought back plenty of talent. Reigning News-Times Player of the Year Cammie Davis is back at libero after anchoring that spot since her freshman year. She tallied 280 digs along with 17 serving aces and 37 assists last season.
“She has a lot of knowledge of the game and brings in a lot of leadership,” Bach said. “She’s one of six seniors this year, a group I expect to have a big impact this season. It’s a really talented group overall with a lot of depth.”
Bach expects a big impact from senior outsider hitters Jackie Gartner and Molly Butler, senior middle hitter Ella Stroehmann and junior setter Sofia Mendolia.
“I feel like we have a versatile skillset,” Bach said. “We have power up front, but I don’t want us to be predictable. We have different tools, and we want to use all of them.”
The first regular season game for Croatan is Wednesday, Aug. 17 at New Bern. The Cougars only have four nonconference opponents, but three were playoff teams last season. They’ll play No. 2 seed from the 2A east Ayden-Grifton, No. 11 from the 4A New Bern and No. 18 from the 3A South Central.
When the conference schedule begins, West Carteret will be the biggest obstacle for the Cougars winning another title. Croatan finished last season ranked No. 7 in the 3A east region, while the Patriots were ranked No. 15. West’s only conference losses were to Croatan, which won 3-2 in the first match and 3-1 in the second.
Over the summer, Bach used the offseason to host an open UNC Chapel Hill camp at the school in June and later a team camp to sharpen skills and build camaraderie.
“It was a good summer,” she said. “We were able to get a lot done for our camp, and we had girls here from Swansboro, Jacksonville and Havelock for the UNC camp.”
Bach had a big offseason in her personal life, too. She married in September and recently welcomed her and her husband Christopher’s new baby girl Charleston. She noted that balancing a family and coaching – Bach also coaches softball in the spring – is a challenge but one she embraces.
“I grew up around sports, and I want (Charleston) to grow up in that type of lifestyle,” she said. “I love my players, so sharing my life with them the way they’ve shared their lives with me is amazing. (Christopher and I) were together for eight years before we got married, so he’s known for a long time how much of a passion coaching is for me. I’m really thankful for his support.”
