So, March Madness is over.
Now what?
The college football national championship game was three months ago, the Super Bowl was two months ago and now the Final Four was a week ago. It would be easy to feel like we’re entering the doldrums of sports TV, but the months of April and May are actually pretty good ones during the calendar year.
March was definitely a solid month with all of the Madness. However, NBA and NHL teams have spent the last month grinding in the regular season, football has just been a parade of dramatic rumors and dull signings, the MLB was still in spring training and MLS still in early-season mode.
April got off to an awesome start with the Final Four and the college national championship games. The other sports are heating up, too. The MLB had opening day on Thursday, the Masters and the NCAA Frozen Four runs through the weekend and the Boston Marathon is set for April 18.
The second half of April is solid, too, with the NFL Draft scheduled for April 28-30 and the NBA and NHL playoffs and NASCAR Cup Series in full swing at that point.
Internationally, the Invictus Games take place in the Netherlands from April 16-22, the Summer X Games in Japan on April 22-24 and the Emirates FA Cup semifinal match on April 16.
If you were to rank the months of the year by sports TV, May would make it a lot higher than you might initially expect. It’s one of the best all year and easily the best for a month with not an ounce of football.
The best part of May is the sheer quantity of NBA and NHL playoff games. Seriously, they’re on almost every night, and most of them in the middle rounds of the playoffs are great watches.
Meanwhile, baseball is heating up as season storylines start to develop, and there are several exceptional weekend events, too. The Kentucky Derby is slated for May 7, the PGA Championship is set for May 19-22, and the Indy 500 is scheduled for May 29.
Internationally, May is an incredible month for soccer with the Emirates FA Cup final on May 14 and the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28.
Football is still months away and college basketball even further, but there are plenty of notable sports TV events to look forward to while the sting of a non-North Carolina college basketball championship wears off.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
