There was a lot of talk in the offseason about how much of an awakening Croatan was in for when it moved up from the 2A classification to 3A.
People pointed at the litany of 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championships and the two Wells Fargo Cup Championships in the last three years and said, “Not anymore.”
It looks like they were wrong.
We’re only two months into the school year of sports, but the Cougars look pretty comfortable in their new 3A Coastal Conference. The volleyball team just wrapped its league title in a bow Thursday night after a 3-0 victory over West Carteret, finishing 10-0 with at least one shutout over every conference opponent.
On the soccer pitch, the Cougars are 6-0 in the Coastal with a 20-1 goal advantage over league opponents. After beating second-place Swansboro for the second time on Thursday, don’t be surprised if they finish the season undefeated in league play too.
The football team lost a crucial game against White Oak two weeks ago, but if it wins out until the regular season finale, it will be in position to tie for the conference title. The Cougars play West at home on Oct. 29, where a win could mean a three-way tie with White Oak. The Patriots defeated White Oak handily on Monday, so a loss to the Cougars seems unlikely, but injuries are piling up left and right for West. That last regular season game could be closer than expected.
The girls tennis team also went undefeated in conference play, finishing a cool 11-0 while only allowing five points from league opponents. It captured shutouts in seven league matches, showing the transition from the Coastal 8 to the Coastal was hardly a change.
The girls golf team has also already captured a Coastal title with wins in all but one league match. The eight first-place finishes are a pretty definitive statement for the new 3A program.
Even the cross country teams look poised to win conference championships in the Coastal meet on Wednesday.
So, with just a few weeks to go in the fall sports season, the Cougars have a chance to go 7-for-7 in conference championship pursuits. Who knows what will happen during the winter and spring sports seasons, but if the fall is any indication, Croatan is going to silence doubters pretty emphatically.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
