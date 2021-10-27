ROCKY MOUNT — The football team isn’t the only one ending droughts at West Carteret these days.
Fletcher Worrell and Claire Germain are the first Patriots girls tennis players to qualify for the state tournament in 17 years.
Corrine Langston was the previous West player to qualify in 2004.
The doubles team advanced to the state tournament by reaching the semifinals of the 3A east regional.
Worrell and Germain had to work to get there.
They got by West Johnston’s Emily Buckler and Amanda Leenstra 7-6, 6-3 in the opening round. In the quarterfinals, they toughed out a 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 win over Swansboro’s Annabelle Henderson and Joelle Wagner.
The quarterfinal match ran late, pushing the game inside the bubble to play under the lights. There were no lights for the outside courts. The pair finished that match around 8:30 p.m., drove home from Rocky Mount and returned the next morning at 9 a.m. to play J.H. Rose’s Dabney Osborne and Emily Mitchum.
Despite the hectic 24-hour ordeal, Worrell and Germain played valiantly, dropping a 7-5, 6-4 contest to fall one match short of the final.
Osborne and Mitchum went on to lose 6-0, 6-0 to Fike’s Caroline Adkins and Kathryn Adkins.
Worrell and Germain will play Cape Fear’s Brooke Bieniek and Anna Piland in the first round of the 3A state tournament.
In addition to being the first West players to qualify in 17 years, Worrell and Germain were the lone players from the county and the only ones from the 3A Coastal Conference to qualify this season.
