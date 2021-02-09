I wonder if we’ll look back at this new realignment plan five years from now and see it as a classic “be careful what you wish for” example.
East Carteret wanted to stay in the 1A division and desperately wanted out of a 2A/3A eight-team split conference made up of six 3A teams.
It got at least half its wish granted, moving to a 1A/2A six-team split conference where East is the lone 2A school.
Croatan didn’t exactly want to get bumped up to 3A, but it was done with the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and got its wish, moving to the proposed 2A/3A split that East was just removed from last week.
The Mariners will now go from a proposed 2A/3A league including West Carteret, Croatan, Swansboro, White Oak, Southwest Onslow, Dixon and Richlands to a proposed 1A/2A league including Pamlico, Lejeune, Jones Senior, Northside-Pinetown and Southside.
East is familiar with the schools in its new conference, having played them, plus Bear Grass Charter, during the 2013-2014 to 2016-2017 seasons.
Those four years proved fruitful as the program won more league championships than you can shake a stick, at, piling up 23 titles across eight sports.
It wasn’t a perfect conference, however, as no conference is. There were issues with travel and lack of competition.
East will travel more round-trip miles, 618 to 616, playing just five teams in this new 1A/2A conference than it would have playing seven teams in the proposed 2A/3A league. It’s average round-trip has increased from 88 to 124.
Those tend to add up on a random Tuesday night.
And while the Mariners enjoyed racking up all those titles from 2013-2017 versus these same 1A programs, there were also complaints about not being prepared for the playoffs after cruising through league play.
The football team didn’t lose a conference game during a two-year run, and in fact, didn’t give up a point during its last championship. That’s right, it registered five shutouts, outscoring its league opponents 267-0.
The baseball team won its first 33 league games before losing a contest during a three-year title run, outscoring its opponents 354-45.
The softball team didn’t lose a game during a two-year championship run, outscoring its opponents 242-32.
The girls tennis team didn’t lose a game in the last three years of the conference, going 24-0 while winning four consecutive league titles.
The boys soccer team went undefeated during those four years, outscoring its opponents 233-14 while going 30-0.
The boys basketball team won its first 40 games in the league before losing one, going 47-1 and outscoring opponents 4,042-2,336.
It’s also much harder to schedule nonconference games in a six-team league, especially when Pamlico, Lejeune, Jones Senior, Northside-Pinetown and Southside struggle to produce a team in every sport.
There is also the unique position of being the lone 2A school in a 1A conference. There is no other conference in the state that features just one school from a differing classification.
East will have to win the league or at least finish as the runner-up to guarantee a spot in the 2A postseason.
And it goes without saying that gate receipts with three local rivals (West Carteret, Croatan, Swansboro) and four Onslow County schools would have been exponentially better than the gates from this new predominantly 1A conference.
Croatan, conversely, is thrilled at the thought of its new gate receipts, particularly after taking a beating this school year with coronavirus pandemic protocols limiting attendance.
The competition should also be much better.
Thanks in a part to a special senior class, the girls won five straight undefeated conference championships coming into this school year, including back-to-back in basketball and volleyball and one in soccer. They probably would have added another soccer title last spring, but the pandemic ended that campaign prematurely.
They went 63-0 in league play during those title runs, and going back even further, finished with 35-game winning streaks in volleyball and basketball, and an 18-game winning streak in soccer.
They added 11 more games to the volleyball streak this fall, pushing it to 46, and have given up just three sets in those 46 matches while surrending a set in 22 straight contests.
The girls basketball team outscored its opponents 1,341-703 during its two-year title run.
The girls soccer team went 14-0 in 2019, outscoring its opponents 82-4, and likely would have put up similar numbers last spring.
The boys tennis team went undefeated at 18-0 in three straight seasons while winning three conference titles, while the girls tennis team won back-to-back championships with a 15-0 league mark.
The cross country teams barely broke a sweat while winning four straight titles apiece, the indoor track and field teams collected three crowns in a row, the outdoor track and field teams captured back-to-back titles, the swim teams also garnered consecutive championships, and the wrestling team won two dual titles and two tournament crowns.
Croatan sports an excellent athletic program, as evidenced by its Wells Fargo Cup 2A championship two years ago and its runner-up finish in the state competition last year, so it should show well in the new conference.
Its days of dominating, however, are likely over, and so we’ll see if the program is happier getting better prepared for the playoffs rather than chalking up a ton of conference titles.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
