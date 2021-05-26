If you were watching sports this weekend – and if you weren’t, what’s the matter with you – it marked a turning point.
It was a bit jarring, and pretty cool, to see fans packing stadiums and filling golf courses.
After 14 months of watching athletes perform in front of mostly TV cam-eras, there was a sense of normalcy.
It reminded us how important sports are, and how important fans are to the process.
High school athletics have experienced limited capacity for much of the past year, so it’s been difficult to feel the full effect.
And unless you’ve at-tended a Carolina Hurricanes game in recent weeks, or traveled to Washington, D.C. to watch the Nationals or Atlanta to watch the Braves, local sports fans haven’t been able to completely participate in the thrill of live sports.
That should start to change Friday night.
The Morehead City Marlins will return to Big Rock Stadium for the first time in 656 days.
The Marlins last took Puck O’Neal Field on Aug. 11, 2019 in a 6-2 win over the Macon Bacon to claim their second straight Petitt Cup championship.
The collegiate wood-bat club became the first Coastal Plain League team to earn back-to-back titles since 2014, in part thanks to a 3-0 triumph in game one. The Bacon took the second contest 11-4.
Morehead City set a franchise mark with 37 wins in the regular season and hit the 40-win mark for the first time ever with four playoff victories to end up 41-15.
The 2020 season was then cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Since joining the CPL in 2010, the Marlins have been a fan favorite. An average of nearly 900 fans attended home games in 2019 at the state-of-the-art baseball facility.
And after nearly two years of no Coastal Plain League baseball in More-head City, this season promises to be a special one.
Renovations to Big Rock Stadium, concerts and fire-works displays are set for the 2021 campaign.
The Marlins are scheduled to play 26 home games at Big Rock Stadium as part of their 50-game schedule. To kick off Memorial Day weekend, they will open their home slate Friday against the Wilmington Sharks. On Sunday, they will host the Tri-City Chili Peppers.
Fans in the stands watch-ing baseball again on warm evenings will hopefully make it feel like things truly have returned to something at least resembling normal.
