MOREHEAD CITY — Jaxon Ellingsworth’s junior and senior seasons had a lot in common.
The West Carteret center averaged a double-double of about 20 points and 10 rebounds and added approximately two blocks per game while leading his team to the regional final.
And each season resulted in the News-Times Player of the Year in boys basketball.
The 6-8, 215-pound dynamo continued to shoot efficiently, hitting 62% from the floor after going for 65% last season.
He added a three-point shot as a senior, connecting on 22-of-64 (34%) after attempting just four shots from beyond the arc as a junior.
Ellingsworth also attempted nearly five free throws per game, connecting on 71%.
He averaged 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while leading the Patriots to a school-record 26 wins, a Coastal Conference championship and a trip to the 3A east regional final.
He scored six of West’s final eight points over the final 3:23 in a 51-44 win over Northwood to advance to the regional final and avenge last year’s loss to the Chargers in the final four.
Ellingsworth went for 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the contest.
In last year’s loss to Northwood, he produced one of the best playoff performances in county history, scoring 32 points on a remarkable 14-for-17 shooting. He went 3-for-4 from the foul line.
Last season, he averaged 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while leading the Patriots to their first regional final in 36 years.
Seven games this season saw him hit the 30-point mark, and he registered a double-double in 17 of his 31 games, including a monster showing of 32 points and 19 rebounds in an 83-54 win over Swansboro.
