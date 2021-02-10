MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hadn’t played a soccer game in 16 days when it took the field Tuesday night versus Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots overcame the rust from that long layoff and a foggy second half to earn their first win of the season in a 1-0 tilt.
“Unfortunately, with COVID, we’ve only had one really good day of practice, so today was impressive,” West assistant coach Karl Wolf said.
Wolf was filling in for Charles Dailey who is quarantining due to coronavirus exposure. Other instances of quarantining and inclement weather limited West to one practice Monday after its 7-1 loss to Croatan in the season opener on Jan. 25. Games scheduled after the opener versus J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley were cancelled.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the field,” Wolf said. “I saw a little rust but nothing major, nothing that isn’t fixable. I think everybody played well together, especially because we’re learning a new formation. I saw a lot more communication. I was happy with it.”
The Patriots didn’t put a shot on goal in the first 22 minutes while the Monarchs (0-1) registered three. The script flipped in the final 18 minutes of the half with West putting four shots on goal while keeping Northside at bay.
A heavy fog rolled in during halftime that made it difficult to see the opposite side of the field for the rest of the night.
The lack of visibility didn’t seem to faze the home team as Jordan Alexio turned on the ball from 18 yards out eight minutes into the second half and found the back of the net to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead.
“There was a little confusion at first, but in the second half, our touches got a little better, and we outplayed them,” Wolf said.
West controlled the second half and nearly doubled its lead as the clock ticked under 25 minutes.
Alex Williams hit a cross to Alexio, and the senior nearly notched his second goal of the game. Two minutes later, Alexio sent a cross to Erik Alexio who sent a header into the hands of Monarchs keeper John Skoroulis.
Northside tried to send the game into overtime late in the contest as West keeper Matthew Roberts saved a shot from Hector Arreola with 25 seconds left, and then Zachary Roeloffzen sent a shot wide right just before the buzzer.
“I think the guys were superb,” Wolf said. “I didn’t like it because I couldn’t see the other side of the field, but it was fun, something normal to get back out here for these kids.”
Roberts finished with five saves on the night.
The Patriots and Monarchs tied with seven shots on goal, and West held a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks while Northside had nine fouls to the West’s eight.
The Patriots (1-1) will host three straight games starting Monday, welcoming Swansboro (2-0-1), then White Oak (0-2) on Thursday, Feb. 18 and then Havelock (0-0-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
