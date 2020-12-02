OCEAN — It has been over a year since Croatan lost a set to a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference opponent, and it’s starting to feel like it.
The Cougars (5-0) ripped off a 3-0 victory over Richlands in a little over an hour Tuesday, giving them 17 straight wins by sweep, including one by forfeit. They own a 30-match league win streak that just keeps growing, and this year’s schedule has them only playing league opponents.
Provided the season plays out as currently slated, all roads appear to lead Croatan to a playoff berth. With matches likely remaining one-sided, head coach Lindsey Gurley is looking to practices for crucial preparation.
“We’re always putting practice drills in a game perspective,” she said. “Practice should always be harder than a game. When we do different drills, they’re facing each other and it’s competitive. I’m grateful we have the numbers we have like that, because we have to make our practices tougher than our games.”
The 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over Richlands was done in a flash, but it wasn’t a perfect win for the home team. Croatan only led 13-11 at one point in the first set and allowed the Wildcats (0-4) to crawl back into the game from a 13-2 start.
“We can’t be up and down, be a roller coaster,” Gurley said. “We have to play Croatan volleyball the whole way through. They do a great job at that. I had to yell at them one time tonight, kind of remind them why we’re here, what we’re doing, what’s our purpose, and they fixed it.”
Scoring runs paved the way for the win. Madi Mitchell served through a nine-point run in the second set, and Shelby Waltrip served through a nine-point run in the third.
The Cougars let the third set lead whittle down to 17-11 before a stellar five-point run with M.J. Klaumann serving, a kill apiece from Devon Statham and Olivia O’Kane and two diving saves from libero Cammie Davis. O’Kane led the effort at the night with eight kills and four blocks, Klaumann had five blocks and Statham five kills.
Richlands’ Mallory Foy was the only foil for a solid front line for Croatan which enjoyed a height advantage over the Wildcats. On the back line, Davis tapped into a different kind of height advantage – using her 5-foot, 1-inch frame to deflect kill attempts from Foy and provide a defensive spark.
Davis has been playing since the fifth grade when she knew a position like libero was likely where her future resided in the game.
“Both my parents are short, so I knew my future,” she said. “I just picked a position where I knew I could be successful. My size allows me to be a little quicker. I really enjoy playing.”
Davis is only a sophomore, rare for such a pivotal position. She joined the varsity squad as a freshman, taking over the same spot partway through the season.
“They were very welcoming last year,” Davis said. “It wasn’t odd or uncomfortable. I knew a lot of the girls from when I was in middle school and would come to the camps and stuff. It’s definitely still a little different this year, a little more comfortable. I’m glad I have the chance to play.”
Like her coach, Davis underlined the importance of practice during a season in which competition is limited to a conference ill-fitting for the perennial powerhouse program.
“It stinks that we can’t play any nonconference games because that was our best competition,” Davis said, “but we’re working hard to keep the intensity up in practice and try to play as flawlessly as we can in matches.”
Davis had a team-high eight digs and two serving aces in the match. Shelby Waltrip put in work across the board with three kills, four assists, three aces, two digs and a block, Madi Mitchel tallied six assists and two digs, and Tiffany Harris put up three aces.
