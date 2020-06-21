ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department saw a solid turnout last week in its first Beach Run of the 2020 series.
The races involving 70 runners and walkers looked nothing like those that came before it in the longtime annual family fun event.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CCPR made changes to address the unique safety concerns, including staggered starts to ensure social distancing.
As participants arrived, they started. There was no waiting for a group start.
A comfortable evening with light winds and temperatures in the mid-70s welcomed participants in the 1-mile, 5K and 10K races.
The turnout of 70 runners and walkers mirrored last year’s first run when 75 took part. Last year’s Beach Run series averaged 84 participants.
There were 28 in the 1-mile, 36 in the 5K and six in the 10K last week.
Frances Garrison took the female 1-mile in 10 minutes, 30 seconds, followed by Raegan Belokur in 11:00 and Elise Gay in 12:30.
Jamie Noe captured the win in the male 1-mile in 5:37, followed by Bryant Gay in 6:01 and Cameron Nilson in 7:48.
Laura Petty toed the line first in the female 5K in 26:35 with Makayla Spaulding taking the runner-up spot in 28:36 and Annie Franzel rounding out the top three in 29:43.
Jeremiah Belokur recorded the top time in a competitive male 5K with a 20:18 clocking. Daniel Boyette followed in 21:09, and Mitch Gay placed third in 21:25.
Roxie Emunson was the lone participant in the female 10K, finishing in 1:16:03.
Allen Lee edged Josh Winks in the male 10K as Lee timed in at 1:15.49 and Winks clocked in at 1:15.53. Nick Wilson took third in 1:25:16.
The next Beach Run event is scheduled for Thursday.
The rest will follow on Thursday, July 9; Thursday, July 23; Thursday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 20. The final run of the year will be followed by the awards ceremony.
Registrations will be electronic. There will be no paper registrations. Early registration will be held on the website prior to race day at ccpr.recdesk.com for $7. Participants may also register on race day at runsignup.com for $9.
To begin the race, participants are asked to drive through the usual location, the parking lot at the circle bathhouse in Atlantic Beach, to pick up a race bib from a staff member anytime between 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Participants are asked to put on the race bib and head down to the beach to start. In order to maximize social distancing, CCPR will stagger start times according to a participant’s time of arrival. There will be no waiting period. The race will begin when participants arrive at the starting line.
Race times are conducted by Greenville’s Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
To be eligible for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the six races, all of which must be the same distance. Awards will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female.
While the races can be competitive, no running experience is needed and all ages and skill levels are welcome.
Races will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Here are results of the first set of races:
2020 Beach Run Series
(First set of races)
1-mile run
Female
Overall: 1, Frances Garrison, 10:30, 2, Raegan Belokur, 11:00; 3, Elise Gay, 12:30.
8-and-under: 1, Raegan. Belokur, 11:00; 2, Jayne Bailey Turner, 14:36; 3, Lily Cartwright, 16:34.
9-10: 1, Frances Garrison, 10:03; 2, Alex George, 13:10.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Mary Garrison, 21:43.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Eden Sanders, 24:09.
30-39: 1, Elise Gay, 12:30.
40-49: 1, Karyn Cartwright, 15:01; 2, Monica Nilson, 17:25; 3, Jillian Snavely, 24:12.
50-59: None.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: 1, Pat Wilkins, 20:58.
Male
Overall: 1, Jamie Noe, 5:37; 2, Bryant Gay, 6:01; 3, Cameron Nilson, 7:48.
8-and-under: 1, Bryant Gay, 6:01.
9-10: 1, Poole Lawrence, 9:04; 2, Rylan Nilson, 9:57; 3, Gabe George, 10:26; 4, Luke Wise, 13:23.
11-12: 1, Cameron Nilson, 7:48.
13-15: 1, Jamie Noe, 5:37; 2, Nate George, 8:52; 3, Camden Ivester, 24:09; 4, Jase Foret, 24:11.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Brad Smithson, 18:33.
30-39: 1, Stephen Golden, 10:34.
40-49: 1, Sam O’Neal, 11:00.
50-59: 1, Larry Stover, 16:27.
60-69: 1, Wayne Bumgarner, 18:39.
70-and-over: 1, Allen Calloway, 15:08.
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Laura Petty, 26:35; Makayla Spaulding, 28:36; 3, Annie Franzel, 29:43.
8-and-under: 1, Cora Davies, 37:16.
9-10: None.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Makayla Spaulding, 28:36; 2, Eliza Allan, 41:42.
16-19: None.
20-29: 1, Laura Petty, 26:35; 2, Rachel Hyden, 30:00; 3, Nielsen Smith, 35:55; 4, Rebecca Dalton, 41:50.
30-39: 1, Annie Frenzel, 29:43; 2, Sallie Nifong, 30:32; 3, Dawn Bex, 39:09; 4, Dee Smith, 54:47.
40-49: 1, Amber Mae Kimball, 24:41; 2, Heather Underhill, 39:59; 3, Cynthia Allan, 50:20.
50-59: 1, Christine Giampa, 31:29; 2, Angela Bates, 40:01.
60-69: 1, Catherine Stevens-Everhart, 39:05.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:18; 2, Daniel Boyette, 21:09; 3, Mitch Gay, 21:25.
8-and-under: 1, Jude Allan, 50:18.
9-10: 1, Liam Allan, 41:42.
11-12: None.
13-15: 1, Sean Cartwright, 31:25.
16-19: 1, Liam Allan, 26:33.
20-29: 1, James Speciale, 28:29.
30-39: 1, Jeremiah Belokur, 20:18; 2, Daniel Boyette, 21:09; 3, Mitch Gay, 21:25; 4, Jason Peters, 29:47; 5, John Davies, 37:17.
40-49: 1, David Garrison, 21:41; Denny Lawrence II, 23:05; 3, Allen Fogleman, 23:11; 4, B. Dolphin, 23:48.
50-59: 1, Greg Peacock, 21:30; 2, Bob Ruffin, 27:53.
60-69: 1, Gary Davis, 31:10.
70-and-over: 1, Sterling Hudson, 37:58; 2, Ronnie Davenport, 39:55.
10K
Female
Overall: 1, Roxie Emunson, 1:16:03.
19-and-under: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Roxie Emunson, 1:16:03.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
Male
Overall: 1, Allen Lee, 1:15:49; 2, Josh Winks, 1:15:53; 3, Nick Wilson, 1:25:16.
19-and-under: 1, Ian Barra, 1:52:00.
20-29: 1, Allen Lee, 1:15:00; 2, Josh Winks, 1:15:00.
30-39: 1, Nick Wilson, 1:25:00.
40-49: None.
50-59: 1, Charlie Justice, 1:53:00.
60-69: None.
70-and-over: None.
