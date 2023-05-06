OCEAN — Croatan boys lacrosse took care of business Friday, defeating North Brunswick 16-9 at home in the second round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs.
The No. 3 seeded Cougars (8-4) were sluggish at the start, only leading 4-2 after the first quarter, before getting back to form with eight goals in the second to reach halftime with a 12-5 lead.
“We were sloppy at times, but we were able to recognize that right away and correct it,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “I thought the offense came out sluggish, a little slow around the corners, but they figured it out and took care of it.”
The Cougars are in the third round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. Last year, they defeated Swansboro in the first round and Jacksonville in the second before falling to First Flight in the third during the program’s first-ever third-round berth.
Croatan had to adjust to a different pace of play against the No. 15 Scorpions (6-12). That will not be the case on Tuesday when it hosts No. 7 Northwood (15-3) in the third round.
The Chargers are the third-ranked team in the 1A/2A/3A east, right behind Croatan at No. 2. Both teams had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
“Northwood is a good ballclub,” Benson said. “They’re well-coached. It’s going to be a good game.”
It will be the Cougars’ first tough matchup since losing to First Flight 11-4 on April 21. The Nighthawks are the No. 9 seed in the playoffs and the No. 4-ranked team in the 1A/2A/3A east.
Croatan and First Flight split the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference championship with a win apiece in the series to finish 5-1. The two were slated to play each other a third time for the right to the higher playoff seed, but that game was rained out and the Cougars took the high seed thanks to the higher RPI ranking.
By the time the North Brunswick game was over, seven Cougars had found the back of the net.
Graham Myers led the way with five goals and one assist, Drew DeGeorge tallied three goals and one assist, Asher Denham had two goals and two assists, and Matej Roth scored twice and dished four assists. Brandon Pugh also slotted two goals while Will Horrell and Pete Eifert scored one apiece.
The Cougars took 42 shots on goal, won 15 of 26 faceoffs, and in the net, goalie Jackson Griffing finished with 11 saves.
North Brunswick’s leading scorer was Jacob Zahm with five goals. Noah Hansen and Ben Hansen tallied one goal and one assist apiece, and Taylor Sznaider scored one goal. Scorpions goalie Cayden Thomas made 12 saves.
The winner of the third-round game on Tuesday will go on to face either No. 11 Swansboro (5-6) or No. 14 Havelock (8-6) in the regional semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.