BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team passed its first big test of the season Wednesday with a 62-48 victory over Pender.
The teams entered the game undefeated after splitting last year’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship following a season series split.
The Mariners moved to 3-0 while the Patriots fell to 3-1.
“I’m glad that one is over and done with,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “They are a good team. They’re athletic. It was good to show us what we need to work on, where we are at.”
While Griffee was happy with the win, neither coach was particularly satisfied with their teams’ performance.
After returning from a two-week quarantine on Friday, Jan. 15, the Mariners have played three games while practicing just once.
“The gym time isn’t there,” Griffee said. “It’s hard. I’ve never been in this situation, not in 16 years. I’ve never been teaching on the fly like this. Hats off to those kids, dealing with all this.”
The second-year East coach expressed concern over his team’s offense, particularly its shooting. The squad went 18-of-34 (53 percent) from the foul line. The Patriots shot 8-of-13 (62 percent) from the charity stripe.
After watching his team hit just one three-pointer in the first half – giving it just nine from beyond the arc over an eight-quarter stretch – East’s Henry Tillett warmed up and connected on three in the third quarter, helping turn a 10-point halftime lead into a 19-point advantage.
“Henry stepped up in the second half and gave us a nice cushion,” Griffee said. “But we had an off night shooting. We missed a lot of easy buckets, free throws.”
Pender coach Johnny Bowman also showed concern about his team’s offensive showing.
“The tale of the tape is 26 turnovers,” he said. “You can’t beat anybody with 26 turnovers. They were the better team tonight. We didn’t come prepared.”
Defense made up for offense as the Mariners’ press played havoc with the visitors, turning half-court steals into easy layups.
Jacob Nelson celebrated his 16th birthday by acting as the sparkplug for the defense, igniting the press by flying across the floor time and again. The sophomore scored eight points to give him 34 in the first three games, representing the highest three-game point total in his young career.
“He is everywhere,” Griffee said. “The kid doesn’t stop. He’s like the Energizer Bunny. He’s nonstop, and I love that about him.”
In the second quarter, Bennie Brooks looked more like the player that put up big numbers as a junior, going for 12 of his game-high 23 points. His aggressiveness paid off with an 8-of-10 effort from the free-throw line in the opening half.
“Bennie played great,” Griffee said. “He stepped up and carried the load. The offense was stagnant, no movement, but we’re fortunate because Bennie can play inside, outside, handle the ball.”
After trailing 14-9 following the first quarter, East looked more efficient in the second as Brooks flashed to the middle of the paint to break down the Pender zone. His team exploded for 24 points in the frame to take a 33-23 lead into the break.
“I told them at halftime that the offense wasn’t there, but they were working their tails off on defense,” Griffee said. “I told them, ‘If you’re going to work that hard on defense, reap the rewards on offense.’”
Freshman Shamel Baker failed to hit double figures for the first time in his young career, going for nine points after scoring 12 and 14, respectively, in the first two contests. Each of those wins, however, came by at least 37 points.
“He had a tough night,” Griffee said. “His shooting, his handling, but he worked through it. He never pouted, stayed positive, took care of the ball, had some good passes. It shows a complete basketball player. He played a lot of minutes in a big game.”
Baker, with six points, and Tillet, with 11, provided all but one of the Mariners’ 18 points in the third quarter. Freshman Cole Jernigan put up the other point and ended the night tying his career high with five points.
“Cole played some good solid minutes,” Griffee said. “He came off bench, put in 4-6 points, got some rebounds, got some steals.”
Pender fought back in the fourth quarter after entering the frame trailing by 19 and outscored the home team 13-4 in the first three minutes to make it a 55-45 deficit with 4:59 remaining. Timothy Randolph, who finished with 16 points, put up 11 in the fourth.
Randolph, at 6-3, and Josef Fullwood, also at 6-3 and with a team-high 18 points, gave the Patriots a size advantage on the boards, but they didn’t capitalize.
“We wanted to throw it back outside and look for threes,” Bowman said. “We got three-happy, and they weren’t falling. Hopefully we will be prepared for the next time we play them and make it a better game. We are not double-digit (scoring) level behind East Carteret. They beat our butts, though, no excuses.”
Pender was missing starter Caleb Bishop, who averages 11 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
The Mariners salted the game away in the final three minutes with a four corners offense.
East will have a busy schedule coming up next, playing its first road game of the season Tuesday at Croatan (3-2), next hosting Richlands (0-2) on Wednesday and then traveling to Pender on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pender................................ 14 9 9 16 - 48
East Carteret........................ 9 24 18 11 - 62
PENDER (48) – Fullwood 18, Randolph 16, Smith 6, Spencer 6, Lara 2.
EAST CARTERET (62) – Brooks 23, Nelson 11, Tillett 11, Baker 9, Jernigan 5, Rose 3.
