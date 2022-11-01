OCEAN — It was all treats and no tricks for the Croatan boys soccer team on Monday as they cruised past Eastern Alamance 9-2 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Halloween Night.
The Cougars led 7-0 at halftime and held an 8-0 lead with 23 minutes on the clock before emptying the bench and giving everyone a chance to get on the field.
The No. 4-seeded Cougars (13-4-2 overall) will go on to play No. 13 Western Alamance (15-4-2), the defending 3A state champion, in the second round on Thursday. The Warriors finished second this year in the 3A Central Conference.
As long as they keep winning, the Cougars will play at home through the third round. The top seed from the other end of the bracket is No. 1 Williams (19-1-2). The Cougars can be at home for the first four rounds of the tournament, in sharp contrast from playing on the road every round en route to the 2A state championship in spring 2021.
“It’s nice, especially from the sleep perspective,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “The kids can get home and get to bed, get what they need done. I like to think we eat better when we’re not on the road. When we were on the road every round (in spring 2021), we had the right mindset to make those quick turnarounds.”
The Cougars have reached the fourth round or better over the last two season. They have the motivation this season again after going undefeated in a 3A Coastal Conference that included three other state playoff teams in Swansboro (No. 11), Dixon (No. 19) and White Oak (No. 25).
Slater said he’s confident in his team’s ability to go the distance this postseason.
“No one really scares me,” he said. “I feel like we can compete with any of them when we play our game. Obviously, that’s our goal.”
Against Eastern Alamance (9-9), the Cougars rattled off 23 shots on offense and earned three corner kicks. Gavin Beaupre set the tone in the match, scoring the first goals in the first minute of both halves. He also dished five assists in the match.
Jack Melton scored three goals, Danny Metcalf two, and Jaden Hilliard and Ryan Berger one each. Metcalf also had an assist.
In the net, Eugene Wilson finished with one save.
“It was a great team effort for everyone, and we managed to score a bunch of goals,” Slater said.
The nine goals ties Croatan’s season high, set first in a shutout over Richlands on Oct. 24. The two goals allowed were also the first since Oct. 4.
Eastern Alamance got its first goal in the 57th minute off the foot of Joel Rivas. Owen Sawyer also scored with two minutes left on the clock.
Here are results of the match:
Eastern Alamance................. 0 2 - 2
Croatan.................................. 7 2 - 9
E. Alamance Croatan
11 Shots 28
2 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 1
9 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Beaupre, 1st minute.
C – Metcalf (Beaupre assist), 11th minute.
C – Metcalf (Beaupre assist), 13th minute.
C – Melton (Metcalf assist), 17th minute.
C – Hilliard (Beaupre assist), 24th minute.
C – Melton (Beaupre assist), 26th minute.
C – Melton (Beaupre assist), 32nd minute.
C – Beaupre, 41st minute.
EA – Rivas, 57th minute.
C – Berger, 67th minute.
EA – Sawyer, 78th minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.