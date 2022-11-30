BEAUFORT — Basketball is an easier game to win when buckets fall.
That’s what the East Carteret girls basketball team was reminded of Tuesday in the second half of the 48-32 victory over West Carteret.
The Mariners (2-1 overall) were down 18-13 at halftime, struggling to put the ball in the hoop, before ripping off a 20-6 run with 12 points from Tanzania Locklear and eight from Sydney Roberson.
The two East scorers finished with a whopping 45 of their team’s 48 total points. Locklear scored 28 and Roberson 17.
“We’d love to have five scorers on the floor at all times, but we have two pretty good ones,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “Defenses know that, and whatever they try to do to shut it down, both of them are going to find ways to get to the basket and score.”
The Mariners outscored the Patriots 35-14 in the second half to notch their second straight win. They defeated Croatan 39-24 on Nov. 22.
They’ll host the Cougars (3-1) for a rematch on Friday and travel to Morehead City to play West again on Friday, Dec. 9.
West (1-2) will travel to Havelock next on Friday.
The Patriots looked like the better team in the first half before East’s scoring explosion. The team got a bucket apiece from Skyler Setzer, Ella Holmes, Sam Huber, Ella Graham and Teiona Frazier in the first quarter.
“We played a good first half where everyone played as a team,” West coach Lindsey Howell said. “We got away from that in the second half. Part of it was East was just making some shots, but we were a little too soft on defense and gave away too many open looks.”
After the game, Sacoco was confident his team had kept its turnovers to single digits. Most of them came in the first half as the offense struggled to remain composed around the rim.
“We came out a little bit out of our wits in the first half,” Sacoco said. “We were excited with the crowd and the county rivalry. After we collected ourselves and settled down, we were able to get some things going.”
Locklear got things going in the third quarter with a putback layup. Roberson followed with a three-pointer, one of three for her on the night, to answer one from West’s Teiona Frazier.
Frazier led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points, all from beyond the arc.
West got one more bucket from Holmes before the Mariners scored 13 with only a free throw from Sam Huber breaking up the run.
Locklear scored two treys on the run and showed off her defensive prowess, too, with a steal to set up a contested layup from Roberson. Locklear sank four buckets from deep on her banner night.
“(Locklear) does a little bit of everything,” Sacoco said. “Depending on the offensive set we’re running and the personnel the defense is showing us, we’re able to move her anywhere one through five.”
Sacoco also noted the defensive performance from Jamaya Shelton who shadowed West’s backcourt all night and dominated on the boards.
“We rebounded well, and we were pretty aggressive on defense,” Sacoco said. “Jamaya Shelton was probably pushing 18-20 rebounds, just from the tally in my head. I’ll have to go back and check the tape, but definitely one of the best rebounding performances I’ve seen here.”
The Patriots’ best run in the second half came midway through the fourth quarter with five straight points. Setzer scored three and Holmes two more. Each girl scored six in the game.
That run was cut short when West got into foul trouble, putting the Mariners to the line six straight times to end the final period.
“Our girls are young,” Howell said, “but it’s only so much longer we can say they’re young. They have another week to get some of the kinks out and we’ll be in a better position when we play them at our court next Friday.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret......................... 14 4 6 8 - 32
East Carteret........................... 9 4 20 15 - 48
WEST CARTERET (32) – Frazier 12, Holmes 6, Setzer 6, S. Huber 5, Graham 2, M. Huber 1.
EAST CARTERET (48) – Locklear 28, Roberson 17, Dixon 2, Shelton 1.
