SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener.
The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
The girls had a tougher time in their meet, totaling 144 points to outlast West with 124. Swansboro took third with 98, followed by White Oak with 46, Richlands with 26 and Dixon with 20.
Croatan’s Tyrese Cone gained two wins in the boys meet, taking the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 8 seconds and the 1,600 meters in 4:51.
Noah Guerrero followed in second in the 1,600 meters in 5:00 and Tim McCoy took third in 5:47.
McCoy also placed second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.84.
James Wallace won the 1,000 meters in 2:46, followed by Trey Austin in 2:51.
Matthew Quispe finished first in the 500 meters in 1:09, followed by Justin Wax in 1:11.
The Cougars took wins in two other individual events with Peyton Heath leaping 39 feet, 5.5 inches in the triple jump and Matt Finzio hitting 40-02 in the shot put.
Jake Carroll claimed second in the pole vault with a 9-06 clearance, Rylee Robinson was third in the high jump with a 5-04 leap, and Brayden Stephens stopped the watch in 37.50 to take third in the 300 meters.
Croatan won the 1,600-meter relay in 3:36 and the 3,200-meter relay in 8:36.
Ginger Hayden cleared 33-02.5 in the triple jump to take the win in the girls meet and leapt 14-10.5 in the long jump to earn the runner-up spot.
Kayla Hunt won the 3,200 meters in 13:36 and placed third in the 1,600 meters in 6:06.
Cailin Ames was victorious in the shot put with a 33-04 push, and Paige Merrell ran 9.30 in the 55-meter hurdles to take the triumph.
Tessa McFarland claimed second in the 500 meters in 1:22, followed by Kennedy Zaiden in 1:23.
Jadyn Melby finished as runner-up in the pole vault with an 8-0 clearance, followed by Bri Saunders with a 7-06 vault.
Emilie Hayes ran to a second-place standing in the 3,200 meters in 13:57. Hazel Scott threw the shot put 27-04 to take third.
The Cougars won three relays, taking the 800 meters in 1:53, the 1,600 meters in 4:30, and the 3,200 meters in 11:03.
Mary Beth Garrison gave West one of its seven wins in the girls meet, leaping to a top distance of 15-0. She also took second in the triple jump with a 33-0 leap.
Tyler Collins cleared 5-02 in the high jump to earn the win and finished third in the long jump with a distance of 14-05.
Kenly Ballou won the 1,000 meters in 3:14, and Ryan Germain took third in the event in 3:24.
Grace Guilford secured the triumph in the 500 meters in 1:17, and Kendall Preston captured the 55 meters in 7.5.
West took the 1,600-meter relay in 4:12 and gained a third-place finish in the 800-meter relay in 1:58.
Riley Preston ran to a runner-up spot in the 300 meters in 47.10, and Alexandria Vazquez placed second in the shot put with a 29-05.5 push.
West’s Dylan McBride gained the 55-meter victory in 6.4 in the boys meet and took third in the long jump with a 17-09 leap.
The Patriots added three more individual triumphs with Hunter Guthrie clearing 5-06 in the high jump, Lukas Lewis going 10-0 in the pole vault and Peyton Wheeler running 36.50 in the 300 meters.
The team’s other win came in the 800-meter relay in 1:36.
Jake Knight finished second in the 3,200 meters in 10:22, followed by Chance McCubbin in 10:39.
Blaine Norris placed third in the shot put with a 35-02.5 push, and Landon Gray ran 2:53 in the 1,000 meters to take third.
West was runner-up in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:40.
