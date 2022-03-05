It was a tough season on the hardwood for the Croatan basketball teams.
The boys and girls combined to go 5-33 overall and 4-16 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
As for the rest of the athletic program’s winter squads, well, don’t cry for the Cougars, Carteret County.
Those went 6-for-6 in league conference championships.
They captured those six titles in an impressive 16-day span in late January.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the wrestling team won at least a share of the conference dual-team title with a 46-25 win over Swansboro.
Seven days later, the club defeated Richlands 81-0 to cap an undefeated run through the league.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the wrestling team rallied for another conference crown in the tournament format with a comeback effort that saw it produce 191 points to edge Swansboro with 187.5.
Headed into the final bouts, Croatan trailed the Pirates by 25 points but got eight total wins between the first-place and third-place finals.
Earlier that day, the boys and girls winter track and field teams swept the conference championship meet with the boys scoring 154 to White Oak’s 137 and the girls scoring 158 to West Carteret’s 101.
Oh, by the way, those teams also went on to sweep the 3A state championships.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the swim teams also swept the league title meets.
The girls won comfortably, scoring 178 points to West Carteret’s 126. Swansboro was third with 118.
The boys put up 172 points to West’s 152. Swansboro placed third with 135.
The boys went on to win their first regional championship and then took fourth at the state meet.
Many wondered how Croatan would do after it put up the best year by an athletic program in county history in its last year at the 2A level.
The Cougars won a whopping 15 conference championships and earned their second Wells Fargo Cup in three years – no county athletic program had ever captured the Cup when Croatan did it in 2020.
Its first year at the 3A level after realignment hasn’t looked much different.
The Cougars have already won 12 league titles, including in boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, girls golf, boys soccer and volleyball, and still have seven sports to go in the spring.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.