BEAUFORT — East Carteret saw 31 players turn out for the first day of football practice for the second year in a row.
B.J. Frazier hopes that number increases greatly in the coming days.
“We should be around 45 or 46,” he said. “We were missing about 13 to 14 guys today,”
Frazier, entering his sixth year as head coach, said those missing on the first day did so for a variety of reasons. Some were on vacation, some had to work, and some were missing their physicals.
“I’ve been able to reach out to some of them and hopefully we can round them back up and get our numbers where they were this summer,” Frazier said.
The Mariners averaged somewhere between 35 and 45 players during summer workouts.
“I’d be happy if we can get back to that top number,” Frazier said. “If we can get to that, it would be great, especially for the JV program, and a cushion for the varsity.”
East hasn’t produced a junior varsity team for a full season since 2014. There was a JV squad last year, but it disbanded after most of the team quit following the first game, a 40-30 win over Swansboro.
“They just said they didn’t want to play anymore,” Frazier said. “It makes it hard when you don’t have a JV team. The younger guys usually drift away if you don’t have a JV team. We haven’t had one since I’ve been here. We need a JV team to help us establish our entire program.”
Eleven freshmen on the roster have given hope this is the year a JV squad returns to the program.
“Hopefully this big group will stick with it,” Frazier said. “It’s impressive how far along they are. They are doing well, working hard and have made a good transition. They’ve progressed so much. To have that many young guys out, it will be huge for the future.”
About a dozen starters return from a team that went 4-6 overall and 3-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to finish third in the six-team league.
East features 10 seniors with many at key positions, including quarterback, running back, tight end and three of the five spots on the offensive line.
Three seniors shined brightest in summer workouts in the form of Micah Evans, Brody Nelson and Alex Doans. Evans and Doans play running back and linebacker, while Nelson plays offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end.
“Micah has been the most consistent and has developed the most all summer long,” Frazier said. “We want Brody to play tight end. He’s getting some looks from colleges at that position after playing offensive tackle for three years. He’s a big leader for us. Alex never misses a day. He is a happy kid and brings so much positive energy. He gets everybody hyped up and makes the best of every situation.”
Jacob Nelson also returns for his senior campaign after missing last year with an injured shoulder. He was cleared to return to the team two weeks ago after having surgery during baseball season.
Nelson had a monster sophomore season, running for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns and registering 15 catches for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s been to every practice, learned our new scheme – it’s changed a lot - and we’re wondering what to do with him,” Frazier said. “Do we put him at running back, do we put him at quarterback? We’re trying to maximize his production, use him to help our team the best and keep him healthy.”
Nelson is competing with Branson Long for the starting quarterback position. Brady Doans is already showing promise as the JV quarterback.
The Mariners will take part in a scrimmage on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Havelock versus North Pitt and North Lenoir. Two days later, they will host North Wake Christian in a home scrimmage.
East will begin the season at home on Friday, Aug. 19 versus Swansboro.
