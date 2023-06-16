MOREHEAD CITY — A Morehead City Motorboater nabbed one of the first Coastal Plain League weekly awards earlier this week.
The summer collegiate league announced its week one Hitter and Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday, June 6 with Morehead City’s Hunter Stevens earning the pitching honor for his performance between May 25-June 4.
Stevens proved to be a reliable arm out of the pen over three appearances for the Motorboaters. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 185-pound right-hander pitched six innings of hitless, scoreless baseball on his way to a perfect 0.00 ERA. He walked two but struck out nine.
He threw two innings apiece in a 2-1 win over the Wilmington Sharks on June 2, a 7-2 victory over the Holly Springs Salamanders on May 29 and a 7-6 loss in extra innings to the Wilmington Sharks on May 25. He had four strikeouts apiece in the two games against the Sharks.
A redshirt senior from Mount Olive, Stevens also finished the week with a .000 average against him plus a 0.33 WHIP and 13.500 K/9.
