OCEAN — A.J. Matas is one of the most unique athletes you’ll ever run across.
The Croatan senior won a state championship in the discus after winning a conference title in the high jump. He’s also a standout defender on the soccer team.
Matas won the lone gold medal for the Cougars at the 3A meet for a boys winter indoor track and field team that won the state crown.
He captured the shot put with a 50-foot, 01.75-inch push to help his team tally 73.5 points and outdistance runner-up Dudley with 52.
Combining the 1A/2A, 3A and 4A winter meets, Matas was one of just three throwers among a field of 33 to hit the 50-foot mark.
Matas was the runner-up in the discus event at last year’s 2A outdoor spring track and field state meet with a 47-0.5 throw.
He helped the Croatan boys win a league title for the fourth year in a row this winter with a victory in the 3A Coastal Conference championship. It’s the first season at the 3A level for the Cougars after spending their first 23 years in 2A.
Matas grabbed the triumph in the high jump at the league championship meet with a 5-08 clearance and secured the runner-up spot in the shot put with a 44-03 push.
He also helped Croatan win the first soccer state championship in county history as a junior, posting three goals and four assists for the only boys team in the state that season to finish undefeated with an 18-0 mark.
Matas had four goals and one assist this season for the Cougars, who won their second straight league title in unbeaten fashion. They’ve gone 21-0 over the past two seasons in conference.
