There is light at the end of the tunnel.
It’s right around the corner.
We’re almost there.
However you want to describe it, high school sports are less than a month away.
We’ll see our first prep action in 26 days.
Volleyball and boys and girls cross country start Monday, Nov. 16.
When those sports begin – good Lord willing – it will be have been 249 days since high school athletics last took place. We’re talking almost 36 weeks or more than eight months.
The county hasn’t seen a break that long in high school sports since World War II.
The last time we saw prep sports came on March 12 when East Carteret earned a 7-1 win over Pamlico and Croatan fell 10-4 to Laney in baseball and East outlasted Havelock 4-2 in softball.
At that point, we thought spring sports were postponed, not canceled. How naïve we were.
If things go as planned, we’ll dip our toes in the water in November with just three sports, and add two more in December with boys and girls swimming.
And then 2021 will come in like a lion.
The first four months will feature at least eight sports a month.
At different points during the first six months, there will be 10 sports in January, eight in February, nine in March, 11 in April, seven in May and five in June.
January and April stand out.
In January, there will be boys and girls cross country, volleyball, boys and girls swimming, boys and girls basketball, boys soccer, and boys and girls lacrosse.
In April, there will be football, boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer, softball, baseball, girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, and wrestling.
February is also notable with boys and girls swimming, boys and girls basketball, boys soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, and football.
It’s crazy to think we will have gone so long without high school sports and then experience so much of it in such a short amount of time.
It will be a good problem to have.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.