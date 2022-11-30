WEST NEWS

GREENVILLE — West Carteret went 5-0 at the James Johnson Duals hosted by D.H. Conley on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Patriots improved to 7-2 in dual team action after the meet. At Conley, they beat C.B. Aycock 58-24, Greene Central 66-12, Manteo 54-24, Washington 54-30 and West Craven 50-16.

Several Patriots went undefeated at the meet. John Schulz (7-3 overall) went 5-0 between matches at 145 and 152 pounds, and Joshua Knipe (12-0) went 5-0 between 220 and 285.

Knipe pinned two winning wrestlers in his matches, including Landon Spencer (5-4) of Manteo and Dominec Oneto (5-3) of West Craven.

Schulz’s most impressive win was a pin of Washington’s Gabe Foreman (7-4).

The Patriots’ Skyler Oxford (9-2) finished 4-0 at 126 pounds, Dylan Shirley (9-1) went 4-0 at 138 and Kaz Pratuolenis (4-2) went 2-0 at 132.

A handful of other grapplers came close to going undefeated but lost in tough matchups. At 106 pounds, Conner Craig (10-2) went 4-1 with his only loss a 10-4 decision to Manteo’s Thalia Aguirre-Gomez (6-3).

Zach Murray (4-6) went 4-1 at 113 pounds, his only loss via pin to Washington’s Christian Price (8-2).

Josh Figueredo (3-2) went 2-1 at 132 pounds, coming two points away from giving West Craven’s Walker Bell (8-0) his first loss of the season in a 7-5 sudden victory loss by decision.

Lamar Teel (8-2) went 3-1 between 170 and 182 pounds, his only loss a 6-3 decision at 170 to Dylan Polatty (10-2) of Manteo.

Braden Reynolds (6-3) went 4-1 between 145 and 152 pounds, and Peyton Lindquist (4-2) went 4-1 between 170 and 182.

West will compete in a dual team tri-meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at West Brunswick, followed by tournament action at the Swiss Bear Classic in New Bern on Saturday.

Here are results of the duals:

West Carteret 58, C.B. Aycock 24

106 – Conner Craig (WC) maj. Dec. Jaiden Moses (A), 10-0.

113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Skylyr Hill (A) win by forfeit.

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Kiare Sewell (A).

132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) pin Charles Brown (A).

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Russell Davis (A).

145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Journey Perry (A).

152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Alden Headley (A).

160 – Axl Perry (A) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).

170 – Samad Wooten (A) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Dawson Sauls (A).

195 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) pin Damien Brown (A).

220 – Dallas Bailey (A) win by forfeit.

285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Jadon Best (A).

--------------

West Carteret 66, Greene Central 12

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Octavious Dixon (GC).

132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.

145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Josiah Sheppard (GC).

152 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Edgar Rodriguez (GC).

160 – Dysen Terrell (WC) win by forfeit.

170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Joshua Chapman (GC).

195 – Alonzo Saldana-Morales (GC) pin Weston Skrabacz (WC).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Noah Aycock (GC).

285 – Nicholas Herring (GC) win by forfeit.

--------------

West Carteret 54, Manteo 24

106 – Thalia Aguirre-Gomez (M) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 10-4.

113 – Zach Murray (WC) pin Ben Hajtun (M).

120 – Zach Burgess (M) win by forfeit.

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Hector Calderon (M).

132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Jackson Donahue (M).

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Conner Pearce (M).

145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Joseph Campbell (M).

152 – John Schulz (WC) pin Jeremiah LaCentra (M).

160 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Jesus Ayala-Garcia (M).

170 – Dylan Polatty (M) dec. Lamar Teel (WC), 6-3.

182 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.

195 – Nick Brewster (M) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).

220 – Izaiah Gulledge (M) pin Weston Skrabacz (WC).

285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Landon Spencer (M).

--------------

West Carteret 54, Washington 30

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Christian Price (W) pin Zach Murray (WC).

120 – Sawyer Vosburgh (W) win by forfeit.

126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Tate Tucker (W).

132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin James Mizelle (W).

138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin David B-Messa (W).

145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Gabe Foreman (W).

152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Wyatt Campbell (W).

160 – Bryant Sith (W) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).

170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Trenton Baldree (W).

182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Cooper Johnston (W).

195 – Gabe Davis (W) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Walker Heath (W).

285 – DaShawn Smith (W) win by forfeit.

---------------

West Carteret 50, West Craven 16

106 – Conner Craig (WCa) pin Carson Warren (WCr).

113 – Zach Murray (WCa) dec. Jamesion Wesley (WCr), 4-2.

120 – Double forfeit.

126 – Bryce May (WCa) win by forfeit.

132 – Walker Bell (WCr) dec. Josh Figueredo (WCa), 7-5.

138 – Donovan Bungard (WCa) pin Tyler Mullins (WCr).

145 – Gerald Johnson (WCr) maj. Dec. Braden Reynolds (WCa), 15-4.

152 – John Schulz (WCa) tech fall Major Mitchell (WCr), 15-0.

160 – Izaak Niedzielski (WCr) dec. Dysen Terrell (WCa), 6-2.

170 – Lamar Teel (WCa) pin Christopher Huerta (WCr).

182 – Peyton Lindquist (WCa) win by forfeit.

195 – Ashton McRoberts (WCa) pin Tristian Johnson (WCr).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WCa) pin Dominec Oneto (WCr).

285 – Alan Gonzaelez (WCr) win by forfeit.

