GREENVILLE — West Carteret went 5-0 at the James Johnson Duals hosted by D.H. Conley on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The Patriots improved to 7-2 in dual team action after the meet. At Conley, they beat C.B. Aycock 58-24, Greene Central 66-12, Manteo 54-24, Washington 54-30 and West Craven 50-16.
Several Patriots went undefeated at the meet. John Schulz (7-3 overall) went 5-0 between matches at 145 and 152 pounds, and Joshua Knipe (12-0) went 5-0 between 220 and 285.
Knipe pinned two winning wrestlers in his matches, including Landon Spencer (5-4) of Manteo and Dominec Oneto (5-3) of West Craven.
Schulz’s most impressive win was a pin of Washington’s Gabe Foreman (7-4).
The Patriots’ Skyler Oxford (9-2) finished 4-0 at 126 pounds, Dylan Shirley (9-1) went 4-0 at 138 and Kaz Pratuolenis (4-2) went 2-0 at 132.
A handful of other grapplers came close to going undefeated but lost in tough matchups. At 106 pounds, Conner Craig (10-2) went 4-1 with his only loss a 10-4 decision to Manteo’s Thalia Aguirre-Gomez (6-3).
Zach Murray (4-6) went 4-1 at 113 pounds, his only loss via pin to Washington’s Christian Price (8-2).
Josh Figueredo (3-2) went 2-1 at 132 pounds, coming two points away from giving West Craven’s Walker Bell (8-0) his first loss of the season in a 7-5 sudden victory loss by decision.
Lamar Teel (8-2) went 3-1 between 170 and 182 pounds, his only loss a 6-3 decision at 170 to Dylan Polatty (10-2) of Manteo.
Braden Reynolds (6-3) went 4-1 between 145 and 152 pounds, and Peyton Lindquist (4-2) went 4-1 between 170 and 182.
West will compete in a dual team tri-meet on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at West Brunswick, followed by tournament action at the Swiss Bear Classic in New Bern on Saturday.
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 58, C.B. Aycock 24
106 – Conner Craig (WC) maj. Dec. Jaiden Moses (A), 10-0.
113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Skylyr Hill (A) win by forfeit.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Kiare Sewell (A).
132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) pin Charles Brown (A).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Russell Davis (A).
145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Journey Perry (A).
152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Alden Headley (A).
160 – Axl Perry (A) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
170 – Samad Wooten (A) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Dawson Sauls (A).
195 – Ashton McRoberts (WC) pin Damien Brown (A).
220 – Dallas Bailey (A) win by forfeit.
285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Jadon Best (A).
--------------
West Carteret 66, Greene Central 12
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Zach Murray (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Octavious Dixon (GC).
132 – Kaz Pratuolenis (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Josiah Sheppard (GC).
152 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Edgar Rodriguez (GC).
160 – Dysen Terrell (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Luke Jones (WC) pin Joshua Chapman (GC).
195 – Alonzo Saldana-Morales (GC) pin Weston Skrabacz (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Noah Aycock (GC).
285 – Nicholas Herring (GC) win by forfeit.
--------------
West Carteret 54, Manteo 24
106 – Thalia Aguirre-Gomez (M) dec. Conner Craig (WC), 10-4.
113 – Zach Murray (WC) pin Ben Hajtun (M).
120 – Zach Burgess (M) win by forfeit.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Hector Calderon (M).
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Jackson Donahue (M).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Conner Pearce (M).
145 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Joseph Campbell (M).
152 – John Schulz (WC) pin Jeremiah LaCentra (M).
160 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Jesus Ayala-Garcia (M).
170 – Dylan Polatty (M) dec. Lamar Teel (WC), 6-3.
182 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Nick Brewster (M) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
220 – Izaiah Gulledge (M) pin Weston Skrabacz (WC).
285 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Landon Spencer (M).
--------------
West Carteret 54, Washington 30
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Christian Price (W) pin Zach Murray (WC).
120 – Sawyer Vosburgh (W) win by forfeit.
126 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Tate Tucker (W).
132 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin James Mizelle (W).
138 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin David B-Messa (W).
145 – John Schulz (WC) pin Gabe Foreman (W).
152 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Wyatt Campbell (W).
160 – Bryant Sith (W) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Trenton Baldree (W).
182 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Cooper Johnston (W).
195 – Gabe Davis (W) pin Ashton McRoberts (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Walker Heath (W).
285 – DaShawn Smith (W) win by forfeit.
---------------
West Carteret 50, West Craven 16
106 – Conner Craig (WCa) pin Carson Warren (WCr).
113 – Zach Murray (WCa) dec. Jamesion Wesley (WCr), 4-2.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Bryce May (WCa) win by forfeit.
132 – Walker Bell (WCr) dec. Josh Figueredo (WCa), 7-5.
138 – Donovan Bungard (WCa) pin Tyler Mullins (WCr).
145 – Gerald Johnson (WCr) maj. Dec. Braden Reynolds (WCa), 15-4.
152 – John Schulz (WCa) tech fall Major Mitchell (WCr), 15-0.
160 – Izaak Niedzielski (WCr) dec. Dysen Terrell (WCa), 6-2.
170 – Lamar Teel (WCa) pin Christopher Huerta (WCr).
182 – Peyton Lindquist (WCa) win by forfeit.
195 – Ashton McRoberts (WCa) pin Tristian Johnson (WCr).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WCa) pin Dominec Oneto (WCr).
285 – Alan Gonzaelez (WCr) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.