OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team nearly played the role of spoiler Tuesday with a 63-55 loss at home to Swansboro.
A win would have dropped the Pirates (17-3 overall) from contention for the 3A Coastal Conference championship. Instead, they’ll face White Oak on Thursday, where a win will result in a three-way tie for first place with an 8-2 record.
Croatan slipped to 11-10 overall and 2-7 in conference play with the loss. It was the team’s third straight loss.
The Cougars will wrap up their regular season on Thursday at Richlands (11-10 overall).
Croatan was in the game against the Bucs from start to finish. The Cougars trailed 15-8 after the first quarter but went into the locker room at halftime down just four points.
A 20-20 draw in the third quarter led to a tight fourth, where Swansboro out-scored the home team 17-13.
The Pirates hit eight three-pointers in the win, with half of their buckets from the floor in the first half coming from beyond the arc.
Croatan found its stride at the foul line, shooting 13-for-16 in the second half and 15-for-20 overall. The team sank four shots from beyond the three-point line, including three from Jaden Hilliard.
Hilliard was one of three Cougars to reach double scoring figures. He tallied 13, Luke Green scored 14, and Trey Jones finished with 11 points.
Swansboro’s leading scorers were Elijah McCallister with a game-high 19 points and Tre Price with 16.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro......................... 15 11 20 17 - 63
Croatan................................ 8 14 20 13 - 55
SWANSBORO (63) – McCallister 19, Price 16, Cunningham 11, Holt 8, Eubanks 5, Panos 4.
CROATAN (55) – Green 14, Hilliard 13, Jones 11, S. Boyette 5, Martin 4, Cardona 2, Clemens 2, Hamrick 2, Wilson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.