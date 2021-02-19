Every year, there are teams that deserve to make the playoffs that simply don’t.
It’s a part of sports. This year, however, with all playoff fields cut in half, there have been and will be more than ever.
Take the Croatan boys basketball team, for example. First off, kudos to rookie head coach Will Sutton. The longtime assistant has led the Cougars to an 8-3 record in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The record is good enough for second place among 2A teams in the conference. It’s the best mark for the program since the 2012-2013 season when the Cougars finished third in the 2A East Central Conference with a 10-4 record. That was the last year the program reached the state playoffs, too.
In a normal year, Croatan would undoubtedly reach the postseason. However, with the significantly smaller playoff field with COVID-19 lurking everywhere, it likely won’t.
For that matter, the Croatan girls team might not make it in either, despite being 9-2 in league play. Southwest Onslow captured the conference and the top 2A playoff spot, so the Cougars will hope for a wild-card selection.
Their finish is unfortunate but also impressive considering the program graduated its top two forwards – Kelly Hagerty and Savannah McAloon – and guards Ally Roth and Natalie Show.
On the subject of basketball teams that deserve to reach the playoffs won’t, the West Carteret girls certainly fit the category. Fighting through injuries and inexperience, the Patriots managed a 7-3 record in the 3A Coastal Conference but still finished third and has no shot at reaching the state playoffs.
Again, in a normal year, the Patriots would be playoff-bound, but the postseason is smaller and Swansboro wound up capturing its first conference championship in 18 years after not finishing higher than third place for the better part of the decade.
Going back to the fall, all three county volleyball teams made the state playoffs, with Croatan going 11-0 in the conference, East Carteret 6-0 and West 9-1.
Looking ahead, it’s hard to tell which teams might get close to that playoff cutoff without getting in. Boys soccer is in full swing with playoff pictures already shaping up.
Croatan is 6-0 in the Coastal 8 and appears championship-bound. West is 2-1 and looking solid after the program’s first win over Swansboro since 2014. East is 0-6-1 in league play. The big question mark in this group is West, which lost 6-1 to Jacksonville on Jan. 11 and will need to beat the Cardinals to get a shot at that top spot from the conference for the 3A tournament.
A league crown is the only guarantee into the postseason, so we can eliminate East and West football programs. West has had its hands full with the ultra-competitive Coastal for years, while East’s numbers have taken a hit headed into this season.
Croatan looks poised to do something positive, but a league championship? Hard to say until the product gets on the field. There are only seven weeks in the football season this year, so there is no room for error.
On the lacrosse field, the Croatan girls program is 3-1 in league play and definitely in position to reach the postseason. The Croatan boys and West boys, however, are 0-1 in Conference 2.
Boys and girls golf, boys tennis, girls soccer and softball will all officially start their seasons on March 1, followed by baseball, girls tennis, track and field and wrestling to start on April 12.
Every one of those teams will be thinking “playoff or bust,” but which will come a game/match or two short and miss out despite deserving a postseason spot? We’ll have to wait and see.
