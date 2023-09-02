MOREHEAD CITY — Have you checked out the Paper Boys Podcast?
Started in late June by News-Times reporters J.J. Smith and Zack Nally, along with Talk Station WTFK 107.1 FM producer Ross Carraway, it is one of the few newspaper sports podcasts in the state.
Released every Friday, it can be found on Spotify, YouTube and at carolinacoastonline.com.
Episode one saw the pair of reporters break down the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
In the second episode, they talked with Morehead City Marlins managing partner Buddy Bengel.
Smith and Nally chatted with baseball umpire Jimmy Paylor in episode three about a viral moment and his extensive career.
In the fourth episode, they talked with Bryan Hanks of The Bryan Hanks Show.
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament TV emcee Tommy Bennett joined the two to talk about the Sensation controversy in episode five as well as the future of the tournament. Later in the episode, Top Dog angler Todd Dickerson called in to talk about his winning catch back in 2019.
On the sixth episode, Smith and Nally talked to “Prop Queen” Ariel Epstein, formerly of WCTI-12, about her experience as a sports reporter and her transition into the world of sports betting. Later in the episode, Carteret County News-Times owner and publisher Lockwood Phillips offered a critique of sports gambling on the college level and how sports will be affected statewide.
Smith and Nally talked to James and Brooke Fulcher about the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament in the seventh episode. Nally also covered the crisis high schools are facing trying to fill athletic trainer positions.
On the eve of the high school football season, in episode eight, they talked to high school coaches B.J. Frazier of East Carteret, Andrew Gurley of Croatan, and Daniel Barrow of West Carteret about their teams and the upcoming season.
On the ninth episode, Smith and Nally talked to former East Carolina specials team standout and new Carteret County News-Times reporter Maceo Donald. Later in the episode, they predicted each high school football team's record this season.
Smith and Nally talked to WCTI-12 sports anchor Brian North about his career in broadcasting in the 10th episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.