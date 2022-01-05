SWANSBORO — A tournament at Swansboro last week helped a growing sport take another crucial step.
The high school hosted a girls-only wrestling tournament, the first of its kind in the eastern part of the state. While other tournaments may offer a girls bracket as a side-along to the boys tournament, this inaugural Holiday Girls Classic was just for the female wrestlers from area schools.
Croatan junior Angelica Steffy was there, cruising to a 3-0 record with pins in every match to win at 129 pounds.
“I’ve been to a few tournaments where they had a girls tournament along with the boys,” she said, “but this was the first all-girls tournament. It was pretty cool.”
Steffy has been wrestling since middle school, now in her third season on the Cougars’ varsity roster. She started as a freshman, finishing 8-23, before missing virtually all of her sophomore season with a concussion. She is 8-8 so far this season.
She is still the sole female on her school’s roster, but Steffy has seen the growth in the sport among other girls at various tournaments and competitions.
“When I first started in middle school,” she said, “I might see one or two other girls from all of the teams at a tournament. Now, it’s one or two girls on each team.”
At West Carteret, sophomore Kenley Riley is also the sole girl on the team, but that hasn’t discouraged her from pursuing the sport. She has noticed, however, that the physical aspect of the sport has kept others away.
“Some girls come and try out and find that it’s not for them,” Riley said. “In my opinion, it’s the hardest high school sport, so it’s not for everyone. It can be for anyone, but the difficulty level can keep some people away.”
Those difficulties are what Riley champions about the sport, what she calls the “courage over comfort” element needed to come out on top.
“There’s nothing comfortable about this sport, but that’s something wrestlers like to embrace,” she said. “It’s about reaching outside your comfort zone and finding the willpower to go on. The mental strength that wrestlers have is second to none.”
Riley, sporting a 9-1 record so far this season, also won her 135-pound weight class at the Swansboro tournament. She placed third at the Tiger Women’s Classic in Chapel Hill last month and took home a bronze medal from the NCHSAA Women’s Invitational in the spring.
The tournament at Swansboro last week was a crucial step forward in her mind.
“I really appreciate that this was just a girls tournament and not a girls tournament next to a boys one,” Riley said. “So often in those cases, the girls tournaments get put on the backburner. In this case, it was all set up really nicely just for us. We didn’t have to worry about our results not getting posted as fast as the boys’ or wondering if we were going to get medals like the boys did. It was a great experience being the only focus.”
It was the first girls tournament ever for East Carteret freshman Ella Busby. She appreciated the chance to wrestle other female grapplers, an opportunity she’s not often afforded. She placed second in the tournament’s 155-pound weight division.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Busby said. “I’m in a heavier weight class, so I haven’t had a chance to wrestle another girl here yet. It was a good experience.”
Busby is 3-6 so far this season, her first as a wrestler for a school team. She transferred in from Okinawa, Japan over the summer, hoping to turn a few years of recreational experience overseas into a spot on the high school team.
“When I was younger, I did jiu-jitsu,” she said. “My sibling started wrestling, so I tried out, and it turned out I wasn’t terrible at it. I’m not great at other sports, but my coach told me I had a knack for it, so I’ve stuck with it.”
Like the others, wrestling had a big impact on Busby from the start. She found the thrill of going one-on-one with just her own physical strength and prowess at her disposal unmatched in other sports.
“It’s the adrenaline rush,” she said. “You go out on the mat, and you don’t know how it’s going to turn out. You get those butterflies, and then you’re just in it. It all falls on you, and you have to rely on the preparation and the work you’ve put in to get a win.”
All three girls have played other sports in the past, but wrestling is a unique pivot for any athlete. In Riley’s case, it was the latest in a line of athletic endeavors that included swimming, dance and gymnastics.
“I went polar opposite very fast, but I fell in love with it,” Riley said. Getting your hand raised on the mat is the best feeling. And I love the family I’ve found with the team. I’m really lucky to have the coaches and teammates I have. Everyone treats me the exact same and pushes me to be better.”
For Steffy, going from football in the fall to wrestling in the winter made her foray into wrestling a little easier.
“A lot of the guys knew me from middle school or they knew me from football, so they knew I could fit in,” she said.
There’s no doubt that more and more girls are signing up to wrestle, but it’s still something of a rarity. Busby doesn’t think that will be the case for very much longer.
“I think it’s because it’s becoming more of an inclusive sport in recent years,” she said. “More girls are giving it a chance, which is making it easier for others to try out.”
The introduction of a girls league or a state-sanctioned state tournament would certainly open up more wrestling opportunities for grapplers like Steffy, Riley and Busby, but it could also complicate their personal journeys in the sport.
For wrestlers like Steffy, going head-to-head with a male wrestler offers a better challenge. She finds that boys, afraid to lose to a girl, often wrestle more aggressively when they’re matched up with a female grappler. She prefers the challenge.
“I still kind of like wrestling guys better because it’s just harder,” Steffy said. “A lot of girls still don’t take the sport as seriously as they could. I know that sounds bad, but it’s the reality we see a lot of times.”
Riley certainly doesn’t shy away from the challenge of wrestling male grapplers, but she prefers to ignore gender when she gets out on the mat.
“I wrestle whoever is on the mat,” Riley said. “I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl. I see my opponent as just my opponent, nothing else.”
She added, “I’d be happy to see the sport grow, but training with guys makes me a much better wrestler,” Riley said. “My style of wrestling is different from other female wrestlers. I think that’s because I’ve always embraced training with guys. It’s only the past year that I’ve been wrestling girls.”
Steffy and Riley were both successful wrestlers in middle school. They pointed to the testosterone spike in their male teammates as a challenge that has required extra work and time in the weight room.
“I’m having to work a lot harder and get back to climbing that ladder in high school,” Riley said. “I’m in the gym as much as possible to try and keep up strength-wise. It’s also very different wrestling a girl because of their general flexibility. It can be difficult going from one to the other, but that’s what training is for.”
Busby acknowledged the difficulties in wrestling both boys and girls, but she also embraces the challenge as the sport grows and changes come.
“There are obstacles in everything,” she noted. “This sport is growing, so there are going to be steps backwards. But as long as it continues to grow and girls continue to give the sport a chance, it will turn out OK.”
For each of the girls, the first step toward a roster spot on a high school wrestling team was actually trying out. That was easier for Steffy and Riley, who wrestled in middle school, but Busby was in a totally new school when she made her leap.
“Personally, I was terrified when I tried out,” she said. “It was a new school, and I’m an introverted person. But you have to take the jump. You don’t know if you’re going to like something if you don’t try.”
Riley said trying out for the team at a younger age was the best decision she ever made.
“I’ll admit, it’s scary,” she said. “I was really nervous the first time I went into that room. But you have to try things to grow. You have to take risks and get out of your comfort zone.”
All three wrestlers would like the opportunity to keep wrestling in college, but there are so few programs available nationally. Only 38 NCAA schools and 38 NAIA schools offer women’s wrestling as a sanctioned sport.
The trio said they would each consider wrestling in college if a program was available at the schools of their interest.
“I would love to wrestle in college,” Riley said. “I can’t imagine my life without the sport.”
