MOREHEAD CITY — Postseason wins are not to be taken for granted.
This sentiment was expressed by West Carteret coach Michael Turner on Tuesday after watching his team advance to the third round of the volleyball state playoffs for the first time in five years.
“Winning a playoff game is always a big deal,” he said. “And winning two, that doesn’t happen a lot. There is nowhere to hide in the second round.”
The No. 11-seed Patriots (19-6) got past the first round for the first time since 2019 on Saturday with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win over No. 22-seed Williams (15-10). They followed by getting past the second round for the first time since 2017 with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-21 victory over No. 27-seed Person (8-15).
“The team we played Saturday, when I watched the film, the only film I could find on Williams was when they played Person, so I watched five hours of Person film before I ever knew we were going to play Person,” Turner said. “I don’t know how these guys were behind Williams in their conference. They’re not bad at all.”
The Rockets gave West all it could handle in two of the three sets. The first set was tied 22-22, and the third set was knotted up 19-19.
“I thought we played well, and I thought they played well. I just think we played a little bit better,” Turner said. “Their record is what it is, but they’re better than their record. They play solid volleyball. Their kids didn’t quit down two (sets). They made it tough in the third set, but we answered the call.”
After falling behind 5-1 to start the third set, Person went on a 14-7 run to jump ahead 15-12. West answered with five of the next six points to take a 17-16 advantage with Megan Kenon registering two kills.
Back-to-back hitting errors gave the visitors a 18-17 lead, but the Patriots responded with another 5-1 stretch with Sadie Pruitt delivering two kills. Pruitt was everywhere for her team with eight kills, seven service points and two aces.
Mary Beth Garrison also had two kills during the run. She was strong at the net with five kills and two blocks.
Holding a 22-19 lead, West finished out the set with three of the last five points to earn the sweep.
“We just kept playing and did what we do, and it was enough,” Turner said. “They changed speeds. They got us on some of the soft stuff, then they would hit it hard. We served a little better than they received and got them in some holes.”
Turner’s squad trailed 14-12 in the first set when it rattled off five points in a row on four Pruitt serves, including an ace. Kenon had a kill and a block during the stretch. She had her usual standout game, going for seven kills, three blocks and an ace.
The Rockets answered to turn a 17-14 deficit into an 18-17 lead with four consecutive points.
The Patriots produced another rally with a 5-2 run with two kills from Garrison, a Kenon ace and a Rachael Chambers kill to make it 22-20. Person tied it up with two points before West took the next three points to survive the first set with a Chambers kill and a Chloe Lewis ace.
“In set one, we had some service errors, in set three we had some attack errors, but set two we played pretty close to flawless,” Turner said. “I’m happy with it. I’ll sleep well tonight.”
West will visit the third round for the third time in 10 years on Thursday with a trip to No. 3 Hunt (22-4).
“We’ve been fortunate to get to the third round a few times,” Turner said. “I was really happy that we didn’t have to go on the road, and we got to play here for the second. That was nice. It will be a tough task at Hunt, but when you get to the third round of the playoffs, you are playing with house money.”
