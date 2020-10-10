MOREHEAD CITY — One hundred holes of golf sounds like a dream to most lovers of the sport.
But not in one day.
Nick Eatmon and John Trujillo will take on that monumental task Monday, Oct. 19 at the Morehead City Country Club with the goal of raising $5,000 for a Folds of Honor scholarship.
“I think we are going to need some Advil or Tylenol the next day,” joked Eatmon who serves as the club’s director of operations. “It’s an aggressive goal.”
It’s certainly an admirable goal.
Founded in 2007, the Folds of Honor mission is to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
Their motto says it best: “Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy.”
North Carolina is the second-highest recipient state in the country with 430 scholarships awarded in the state this academic year, equaling over $2 million dollars.
“This is an initiative that PGA of America has put out there, and obviously, it is a great cause,” Eatmon said. “It’s a no-brainer for us to do it. We’re currently about halfway to reach our goal.”
Those who wish to donate to the 100-hole marathon are asked to pledge per hole played or by flat donation.
All that donate $10 or more will have the chance to win a series of three lessons by guessing the number of birdies scored by Eatmon and Trujillo, the club pro. The closest guess to the number of birdies wins the lessons.
“We’ll be playing from the blue tees, which are our middle tees,” Eatmon said. “Normally, we would play one tee back, from either the green or black, so we should be able to make some birdies.”
All donations are tax-deducible. Those who donate will receive a charitable tax receipt from Folds of Honor upon completion of the marathon. Once the event is over, donors will be contacted to finalize payment.
Donors will be recognized in the event recap.
Eatmon said he and Trujillo have never come close to playing 100 holes in a day, and in fact, haven’t played over 50 holes in a day since they were kids. Their work at the club usually limits them to about a round per week.
To reach 100 holes, they will have to play just over five and a half rounds.
“We’re going to be worn out,” he said.
Eatmon said one member of the club had joked about offering a certain amount per hole for the first 98 holes and then $100 per hole for the last two to ensure they’re motivated to finish.
He hopes they will play the first three rounds in just over an hour each with the additional rounds being played in an hour and a half to two hours. They will announce their scores and number of birdies after each round.
“We need to average under two hours, for sure,” he said. “We will tee off around 7:30 (a.m.), and will have until 6:30 (p.m.) or so. We’re crossing our fingers that we have good weather.”
Making the goal even more ambitious is a tournament the two will work the previous two days, meaning Monday would normally be a rest day.
“It’s tricky because we’ll be working a lot of hours that weekend,” Eatmon said. “But we are looking forward to it. We like to compete against each other. It will be fun to see how it turns out.”
Eatmon, who just turned 44, and Trujillo, 42, put up similar scores when they usually play. Those scores will be tested over 100 holes.
“Say we shoot a few under par the first couple of rounds,” Eatmon said. “I’ll be shocked if we keep it under 75 in the last couple of rounds.”
To donate to the marathon, contact the club at 252-726-4917 or at moreheadcitycc.com.
