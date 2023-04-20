OCEAN— Croatan’s offensive struggles continued Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to Dixon.
The Cougars were shut out for the eighth time in 13 games and now have just nine goals on the season.
“Scoring has been a struggle,” Croatan girls soccer coach Paul Slater said. “Emma (Brubaker) is our leading goal scorer with three. We keep trying stuff, implementing things in practice.”
Slater’s squad dropped its fourth straight game to see its record dip to 3-10 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Dixon upped its mark to 10-1-3 overall and 4-0-1 in league action.
The Bulldogs, who have gone 12 consecutive games without a loss, had to work harder for this victory after taking a 4-0 triumph over the Cougars in the first matchup.
“It was certainly more competitive,” Dixon coach Josh King said. “I attribute that to our slow start. Last time, we jumped on them and got two early and it gave us momentum. We knew coming here to their field, it was going to be a tough battle.”
The first 10 minutes saw Croatan look like the stronger team, putting a shot on goal and registering a corner kick.
“We did a really good job,” Slater said. “We had a couple of opportunities, and we outshot them in the first half. We were unfortunate to lose, but it was very tight.”
Kaygan Forsythe was particularly active for Croatan in the opening minutes, battling for the ball and pressuring the Bulldogs’ defense.
“Their No. 4 (Forsythe), she was tough,” King said. “What a battler she was. She caused us some fits up top, but we finally figured that out and shut it down and took away their opportunities.”
Brubaker was also strong with numerous first touches in the midfield.
It seemed the game was destined to be 0-0 at the half, but the home team committed a handball with just four minutes remaining. Olivia Terry made the Cougars pay by depositing the penalty kick into the lower left corner of the net.
“It’s who we are this year,” Slater said. “We make these mistakes. We are getting much better at that. We are cutting them out, but that hurt us tonight.”
Croatan had a couple of chances in the second half. Dixon keeper Avah Burns punched a long free kick from Hannah Berger over the goal post with 14 minutes to go.
Terry had made it a 2-0 game just two minutes earlier by crossing the ball across the keeper and into the bag.
“It was finding our feet, finally connecting some passes and looking to get in behind the channels,” King said. “When we were able to connect a few times and get in behind, we got our chances.”
The Cougars will hit the pitch again Friday night at Richlands. The Wildcats are 9-3-3 overall and 2-1-1 in the Coastal Conference.
Here are results of the game:
Dixon................................. 1 1 - 2
Croatan.............................. 0 0 - 0
Dixon Croatan
7 Shots 4
1 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 3
10 Fouls 17
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
D – Terry, 36th min.
D – Terry, 64th min.
