OCEAN — Croatan senior Alex Barnes’ football coaches know he’s “chomping at the bit” for his next chapter on the gridiron.
Barnes recently signed on to play at Division II Barton College after accepting a scholarship based on both his grades and his athletic play. He’ll have a chance to do something special, too, as a member of the Barton football program’s second recruiting class since its return in 2020.
That chance to be a part of a brand-new program was what appealed to Barnes about Barton to begin with.
“I wanted something where I could be influential at the start of a program and not just be a part of the status quo,” he said. “I want to go in there and set the bar high.”
His head coach at Croatan, Andrew Gurley, knows a little about that experience. His freshman season at Croatan in 2000 was the second year of the football program.
“It’s exciting to join a new program,” Gurley said. “These guys get a chance to make a name for the program. Their fingerprints will be all over Barton football. They’re the ones responsible for laying the foundation.”
Barnes is hoping, too, that getting a foot in the door early will translate to more time on the field. He’s ready to take on the challenges of being a first-year player, but one of his priorities is crystal clear.
“I want to go out and compete,” Barnes said. “In my four years at Croatan, I never came off the field. I played offense, defense and special teams. I loved it. It’s all I know.”
Barnes was even a little uncomfortable at Barton’s homecoming game last fall during his last visit. The senior said he felt “weird” watching a football game from the stands.
That was Barnes’ first visit to Barton, but it wasn’t an official one. That didn’t come until after the holiday break when he traveled with his family to Wilson for a tour of the facilities and a meet and greet with the coaches. Instantly, he felt the personal touch he felt had been missing on visits to other, bigger schools.
“That was one thing that really stood out to me,” he said. “You could tell the coaches really cared about their players. There’s a definite family vibe at Barton.”
Barnes was also interested in the college’s medical-related underclassmen degrees and the subsequent in-house physician’s assistant program there. He has a 3.7 GPA at Croatan and fully understands that school will be the most important part of his time at Barton.
“Football is a gift, and you can’t take it for granted,” Barnes said. “You can love it, but you have to prepare for the future too. Grades have always been really important to me.”
As a football player at Croatan, Barnes left his mark after playing “iron man” roles for the Cougars. He played on both sides of the field and returned kicks on special teams, which finished 4-7 overall this past season and 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
As a running back, he rushed for 668 yards and five touchdowns on 116 carries for a 5.8-yard average. On defense, he racked up 33 tackles and snagged one interception, forced fumble and recovery apiece.
After watching him for four years, Gurley is confident Barnes will adapt well to the next level, which can be a challenge for most student-athletes.
“College football is tough,” Gurley said. “If it’s something you want to do, you have to put in the time and preparation. Alex has certainly done that. Barton is getting a good one. Alex was a big-time football player and leader for our team. He gets it. He gets what it takes to be successful on and off the football field. He’s chomping at the bit for the next chapter of his life.”
