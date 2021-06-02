JACKSONVILLE — The long ball helped cap the Croatan baseball team’s dominance over conference challenger Southwest Onslow on Saturday.
Four home runs, including a grand slam from Owen Bellamy, lifted the Cougars over the Stallions 16-8 and kept the undefeated season alive at 9-0, with Southwest (8-2) and East Carteret (8-2) making it a three-way race for control of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The Cougars previously beat Southwest 10-4 at home on April 30.
Croatan scored eight runs in the second inning to secure an early lead. Owen Bellamy’s four-run dinger was the highlight, also scoring Matt Lasater, Matthew McCray and Ryan Bellamy.
It was the pitcher’s second run of the frame, too. He led off with a double and was driven in by a Sam Hoy single. Bellamy and Hoy combined for a whopping nine RBIs in the game.
Owen Bellamy also led the team to victory on the mound. The righthander lasted three innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out six. Ryan Bellamy and McCray each pitched two innings out of the bullpen.
The Cougars went yard twice in the sixth inning. Hoy sent one over the fence to clear the bases and score Owen Bellamy and Connor McLeod. Colton Sullivan stepped up next and put a one-out, 0-2 pitch out of the park for the last run of the game.
Ryan Bellamy, Austin Odom and Lasater each had two RBIs.
Fans got one more exciting long ball in the seventh with Southwest’s Tanner Whitehead knocking a homer. He hit 3-for-4 in game and also had a two-RBI double.
The Cougars will play at Richlands on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan...….081 304 0 - 16 14 0
SW Onslow..202 003 1 - 8 7 3
WP – O. Bellamy
LP – Foy
Croatan leading hitters: O. Bellamy 3-4 (HR, 2B), 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Hoy 2-3 (HR), 5 RBIs, 2 runs; McCray 2-4, RBI, run; R. Bellamy 1-4, 2 runs; Hamlin 1-3, run; Lasater 1-5, 2 RBIs, run; Odom 1-3, 2 RBIs; Register 1-1, run; Riley 1-3, RBI, run; Sullivan 1-2 (HR), RBI, run.
Southwest Onslow leading hitters: Whitehead 3-4 (HR, 2B), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Syzbka 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Bannerman 1-3, RBI, run; Dowler 1-3, run.
