BEAUFORT — After the junior varsity boys and varsity girls fell by four points apiece to Pamlico on Friday, it was up to the East Carteret varsity boys to save the basketball program from a clean sweep.
The Mariners did just that on an electric senior night in Beaufort, overcoming a three-point deficit with two minutes to go and capture a 77-70 win to give the squad its third straight league title.
“It speaks volumes to the talent those kids have, the heart they have, the heart this community has,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “After the week that we had, that was the best thing that could have happened. The fans, the energy, Pamlico played excellent. I thought it was going to come down to who was tired at the end. That should get us ready for the playoffs.”
The Mariners (14-5 overall) had lost their previous matchup with the Hurricanes, 77-74 on Feb. 4, giving the team an 8-1 record in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference coming into the game. Pamlico (14-8) was undefeated at 9-0.
The East victory in the regular season finale – in a spirited game that saw no lead greater than four points and 15 lead changes, including six in the fourth quarter – gave the teams a split of the league championship.
The Mariners were playing their first home game since four students died in a plane crash the previous weekend off Drum Inlet.
The Croatan student cheer section, the “Croatan Crazies” made their way from the western end of the county to join the East student cheer section, the “Mariner Maniacs,” to create a standing room only group of fans who wore camouflage to honor the memories of Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
Those four students had been on a hunting trip at Lake Mattamuskeet before their return flight home.
“We had Croatan here to cheer us on, Pamlico gave us a card, it felt like spirits were up a bit,” Griffee said. “It’s amazing, the outpouring of support from even your competitors. It was an amazing night.”
Griffee’s squad trailed 69-66 with 1:50 remaining when Cole Jernigan hit a three-pointer to tie the score. Jernigan scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including nine clutch points in the fourth quarter, and came away with a steal to seal the deal in the final minute.
“He has the confidence now in his shot,” Griffee said. “And that steal at the end, I think a weight lifted off everybody’s shoulders after that.”
Fellow sophomore Charles Matheka followed Jernigan’s trey with a 15-foot jumper from the right elbow after a silky-smooth crossover to give him 20 points on the night and his side a two-point advantage. Pamlico’s Zymir Best then connected on the second of two free throws to make it a 71-70 game with 59 seconds to go.
Best scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the second half.
Pressure defense forced three Pamlico turnovers in the final minute, leading to back-to-back breakaway layups from Shamel Baker, who scored a game-high 23 points, and another layup from Jernigan to cap the run.
“Missed free throws and turnovers were the difference,” Pamlico coach Earl Sadler said.
The Hurricanes struggled from the charity stripe, going 6-for-17, including a crucial 1-for-4 in the final three minutes of the game. East shot 18-for-26, including 11-for-15 in the second half. Conversely, Pamlico hit four three-pointers to the Mariners’ three.
“We shot the ball pretty well,” Sadler said. “We’re not an outside shooting team, but we hit some shots from the perimeter. We played with some moxie, right up until the last minute and a half. It just wasn’t meant to be. I think fatigue played a part late. It’s easy when you’re fresh, it’s hard when you’re tired. It was like a 15-round fight, and they got the last punch in.”
The longtime Pamlico coach has been a part of many dramatic contests over the years between the rivals – the first matchup saw the Mariners cut a 19-point second-half deficit to just three – and he again marveled at the competitiveness level, as well as the huge crowd that packed the East gym.
“Unfortunately, the playoffs will be a letdown after that atmosphere,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the East Carteret kids to play the way they did after everything they went through this week. It was two evenly matched teams. We loved it. It was a great way to go into the playoffs to play in a game with that intensity.”
Sophomores accounted for 38 of the Mariners’ 48 points in the second half.
In addition to Jernigan’s 12 points and Baker’s 10, Matheka scored 16 in the second half, hitting 9-for-10 from the foul line in the final two quarters, including a 5-for-6 effort in the fourth.
“If you asked me in August, I would have told you I was happy to finish .500 after losing Bennie (Brooks) and all those seniors and relying on three sophomores in the starting lineup,” Griffee said. “Shamel was making contested buckets, Charles played a heck of a game, knocked down big shots. We didn’t let the pressure affect us. We took it in stride. It was our night.”
Jacob Nelson gave East four players in double figures with eight of his 11 points coming in the second half. He teamed with Skyler Gray, Miguel Bassotto and Amarion Shelton to give the team a fighting chance on the boards.
“They are a lot bigger than us,” Griffee said. “They are physical and strong, they are fast, and they were hitting big shots. Switching up the defense, giving them different looks, that helped. Our press has been our saving grace all year. That was a great win, a great team win.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico........................... 13 16 22 19 - 70
East Carteret................... 14 15 24 24 - 77
PAMLICO (70) – Best 21, Gibbs 14, Blackmon 12, Barber 7, King 7, Ollison 6, Jones 3.
EAST CARTERET (77) – Baker 23, Matheka 20, Jernigan 12, Nelson 11, Gray 4, Bassotto 3, Shelton 2, Stubbs 2.
