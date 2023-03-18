PINEY GREEN — The East Carteret girls soccer team improved to 2-4 Tuesday with its most decisive win of the season, an 8-0 tilt at White Oak.
The Mariners scored four goals in each half to shut out the Vikings (1-6) in their fourth road game in five days.
Head coach Antonio Diaz commended his team for its performance, especially since the squad was down to 15 players with sophomore midfielder Andie Migliore unavailable for the game.
“We played most of the game on their half of the field and kept possession throughout the game,” Diaz said. “This was very important because the previous three games were very demanding for our goalie and defenders.”
Sydney Roberson and Kenliana Dixon put on a show participating in seven of the team’s eight goals. Dixon slotted four goals and dished one assist while Roberson tallied three goals and two assists.
“They continue to develop their partnership, which is not only fun for any fan, but also very positive for the team,” Diaz said. “They are finding each other, and our offense gets the benefit of that.”
Each player scored a goal off a corner kick from each side, Roberson’s off a Tiana Staryeu kick and Dixon’s on one from Brynnleigh Thompson.
“Staryeu and Thompson are really talented players, and their kicks have the ideal range and accuracy for corners,” Diaz said. “We have been working on that during practice, trying to set the potential receivers in key spots, so that we can capitalize on set plays.”
Thompson also scored a goal while Cate Wolfe and Kayla Foster each had an assist.
East will play its seventh road game in eight matches this season on Tuesday at West Carteret (3-2), followed by a rematch at home against White Oak on Thursday.
