NEW BERN — The Croatan boys soccer team collected its first tie of the season last week in a 1-1 duel with New Bern.
Danny Metcalf and Eli Simonette each scored goals as the Cougars stayed above .500 at 3-2-1 on the year.
Simonette leads the club with five goals, and Metcalf is tied with Garrett Boucher for second with three each.
Senior keeper Anthony Coppa earned four saves on five shots, while sophomore Eugene Wilson collected two saves on three shots. Each surrendered a goal.
Parker Webb and Niklas Biefield scored for a Bears squad that went to 1-3-1. New Bern followed with a 1-0 loss to Ashley (4-1), a 3-1 victory over J.H. Rose (5-2), and a 4-1 win over Havelock (1-7-1) to move its record to 3-4-1.
New Bern keeper Jackson Light had five saves on nine shots on goal.
The Cougars took a long break after the match, going 11 days before traveling to Havelock on Saturday. They will stay on a light schedule with their next match this Friday at home versus First Flight (1-0-1).
Croatan will play its first 3A Coastal Conference game on Tuesday. Sept. 28 at Dixon (6-0).
