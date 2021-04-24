LOUISBURG — East Carteret couldn’t have looked any different on Friday than it did the previous week.
Seven days after totaling 689 total yards and scoring nine touchdowns, the football team barely eclipsed 150 and scored just twice on offense Friday in a 42-20 second-round 1AA state playoff loss at Louisburg.
A slew of penalties, three interceptions and a couple of fumbles sure didn’t help, but the glaring difference in the game was the absence of Jacob Nelson who injured his shoulder on the offense’s first drive and didn’t return to the field.
Without the sophomore star running back, who had 382 yards of offense last week, the Mariners struggled to get rushing yards and left quarterback Adam McIntosh in the crosshairs of an aggressive Louisburg pass rush. The result was an offensive performance that totaled 98 yards through the air and 60 on the ground.
“That was a tough loss,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “You look at last week, and over 300 yards of offense on the field (for Nelson). We had the guys to step in, and we made some progress in the second half, but we had some turnovers that cost us.”
Final score aside, the Mariners had reason to celebrate the accomplished season, which followed a 3-9 finish last season with a core of freshmen playmakers. They finished 6-3, having reached the second round of the 1AA state playoffs after beating Hobbton 60-40 in the first.
They reached the state playoffs after winning the 1A portion of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 4-2 record.
“I’m proud of these guys. To go from 3-9 to 6-3, that’s a lot of progress in one year,” Frazier said. “A COVID year, at that. We played eight games in 29 days. These kids, they worked their tails off, and I’m proud of them. We had some key kids hurt, but we played a good game.”
Louisburg will move on to play Tarboro (7-0) in the third round. Tarboro rolled in the second round, handing John A. Holmes (6-1) its first loss of the year in a 63-21 rout. That followed a 62-7 victory over Manteo (2-5) in the first round.
Louisburg won the 1A portion of the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference with a 4-2 record. The Warriors defeated Lakewood (2-6) 50-0 in the first round.
“I thought our guys put in a great effort,” Louisburg coach Dontae Lassiter said. “Shamir (Sheppard) had a good night, but it was a well-balanced win all the way around. We’re looking forward to playing Tarboro next week.”
Sheppard was the star of the night, rushing 19 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman was hard to bring down, several times shrugging off multiple tackles to chew up yards after contact.
“Both of their running backs were tough,” Frazier said. “They went straight downhill, and we struggled to stop him. On the first few possessions, we’d stop him behind the line of scrimmage, but we couldn’t bring him down. We didn’t wrap up.”
East looked like the stronger offense in the first half, despite Nelson’s absence. It punted after six plays on the first possession, but the second resulted in points after a big pass from McIntosh to Bennie Brooks on 4th-and-11 from the Warriors’ 19-yard line.
Sheppard followed the score with his first touchdown of the night, a 26-yarder that capped a drive he started with a 20-yard gain. He scored on a 1-yard burst up the middle after Louisburg quarterback Ja’Heim Brown connected with Austin Roberson for a 49-yard pass. It was one of only four completions for Brown on the night.
“We knew at some point they were going to hit a big play,” Frazier said. “They score the majority of their points off busted plays. They got two of them tonight.”
Brown gave his team a 22-6 lead with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Turan Alston with 1:00 left in the second quarter. The drive was set up by a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty from the Mariners, one of three on the night for them.
East’s offensive woes stretched from its third drive of the night to its ninth. The only points in between those came from an 82-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown from Miguel Bassotto. The junior’s score, which snapped a nine-play drive for the Warriors, closed the scoring gap to 22-14 and breathed new life into the Mariners.
The momentum only lasted 90 seconds before Louisburg scored again, this time on a 4-yard run from Seth Walker.
Bassotto looked like he might swing the momentum again with another fumble recovery, but the offense handed possession right back with a fumble that was scooped up by Isaiah Eddie for a 29-yard return for a touchdown.
East, having turned the ball over on down or by turnover in its last six drives, finally found a rhythm on offense with McIntosh completing four straight passes. He ended the drive with a 9-yard toss to Mason Rose who finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
McIntosh threw his third interception under pressure on the fourth play of the Mariners’ next drive, giving Louisburg a chance to drain the entire fourth-quarter clock on two drives.
“Once they got ahead, they knew to go to the wishbone and run it straight at us,” Frazier said.
Here are results of the game:
East Carteret......................0 13 6 0 - 19
Louisburg.........................14 0 3 7 - 24
East Carteret Louisburg
9 First Downs 17
19-60 Rushes-yards 36-291
13-26-3 Passing 4-10-0
98 Passing yards 76
158 Total yards 367
3-1 Fumbles-lost 2-2
8-90 Penalties-yards 6-60
Scoring Summary
EC – Brooks 11 pass from McIntosh (Kick failed), 3:26, 1st.
L – Sheppard 26 run (Run failed), 9:52, 2nd.
L – Sheppard 1 run (Sheppard run), 5:50, 2nd.
L – Alston 13 pass from Brown (Brown pass to Davis), 1:00, 2nd.
EC – Bassotto 82 fumble return (McIntosh pass to Long), 5:32, 3rd.
L – Walker 4 run (Run failed), 4:09, 3rd.
L – Eddie 29 fumble return (Pass failed), 0:06, 3rd.
EC – Rose 9 pass from McIntosh (McIntosh pass to Rose), 9:58, 4th.
L – Sheppard 31 run (Carter run), 6:30, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: East Carteret – Parker 10-31, McIntosh 6-23, Dalia 2-6, Nelson 1-0; Louisburg – Sheppard 19-173, Carter 4-36, Walker 3-30, Eddie 4-29, D. Alston 2-10, Epps 2-8, T. Alston 1-5, Brown 1-0.
PASSING: East Carteret – McIntosh 13-26-3-98; Louisburg – Brown 4-10-0-76.
RECEIVING: East Carteret – Rose 4-56, Brooks 4-24, Bassotto 3-19, Eakes 1-4, Parker 1-3; Louisburg – Roberson 1-49, Davis 1-16, T. Alston 1-13, Sheppard 1-(-)2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.