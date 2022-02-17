CHOCOWINITY — The game may have started much different on Wednesday for the Mariners, but it ended the same as almost every one before it.
The East Carteret girls basketball team won its 10th straight game in a 73-50 runaway over Southside to improve to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
This being a game after earning at least a share of the league crown, the team guaranteed it would win it outright.
The night began with signs of support around the Southside gym, including a “Today we are all Mariners” banner, and a moment of silence for the four East students who were killed Sunday afternoon in a plane crash off Drum Inlet. The contest was supposed to take place Tuesday but was postponed a day to allow student-athletes more time to grieve.
“I couldn’t be happier for our girls,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “After the week they’ve been through, losing close friends and classmates, those family members going through that devastation, and the school and county as a whole, they deserved this.”
Cheerleaders and members of the team became emotional during the moment of silence as they remembered Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
Kenliana Dixon was still wiping away tears as the teams gathered around the center circle for the jump ball.
“That was upsetting,” she said. “I’m glad they did it, but it got to me, it really did. I’ve been storing that up.”
Dixon, who scored 10 points in the game, noted basketball had brought welcome relief over the past few days. She was close friends with Styron.
“He was a sweet person,” she said. “A very sweet person.”
Despite the emotional beginning, East tore out of the gate thanks to the remarkable performance of Tanzania Locklear. The East sophomore continued her recent torrid offensive play, going for a whopping 45 points, which was just two off the school record.
“She wanted to make a statement for Conference Player of the Year, and I think she did,” Sacoco said.
Ka'nyah O’Neal has been the frontrunner this season for the league’s top award while playing for a Southside team that fell to 13-7 overall and 6-4 in the Coastal Plains to settle in third. She has put up monster averages of 30.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks. She had 33 against the Mariners, including 21 in the second half.
Locklear began the season averaging 12.0 points in her first 10 games, but has taken it to another level of late with a 28.7 average over the past six contests. She went for 38 points on Jan. 28 in a 76-54 win over Northside-Pinetown.
Locklear was consistent throughout the night, going for 12 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth. She went 12-for-16 from the foul line.
East eked out a 56-55 win over Southside on Feb. 8 and looked to be in store for another close one, holding a 15-12 lead early in the second quarter just after Dixon left the game with a sprained ankle. A three-pointer from Kendalyn Dixon started a 11-1 run that also saw Sydney Roberson and Locklear hit shots from beyond the arc.
The Mariners enjoyed a 31-19 lead at halftime.
Any hopes of a Seahawks comeback went by the wayside in the third quarter with Kenliana Dixon back in full force and the team cruising to a 19-2 start to the third quarter to take a 50-21 lead with 2:36 remaining in the frame.
“The girls came out and played together and played inspired,” Sacoco said. “Hopefully we continue to get better, but that is about as good as we can play.”
Southside cut the 29-point deficit to 15 midway through the third quarter before the visitors ended the game on a 17-9 run.
“We’re playing for seeding, playing for a 10-0 record, playing for our seniors, playing to represent East Carteret,” Sacoco said. “We want to continue to play hard and don’t want to rest on our laurels.”
The Mariners will wrap up the season Friday at home versus a Pamlico squad that is 8-10 overall and 4-5 in the league.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret.................. 15 16 21 21 - 73
Southside......................... 9 10 11 20 - 50
EAST CARTERET (73) – Locklear 45, Kenl. Dixon 10, Kend. Dixon 7, Roberson 5, Grady 4, Mason 2.
SOUTHSIDE (50) – O’Neal 33, Davis 8, Minor 5, Warren 2, Moore 2.
