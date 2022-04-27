CARTERET COUNTY — All three county boys tennis teams advanced to the state playoffs when the seedings were finalized on Monday. It will be the state’s first dual team playoffs since 2019.
After winning the 3A Coastal Conference, Croatan advanced to the 3A state tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Cougars went 13-0 in the regular season and won their seventh straight league title with an 8-0 record.
Croatan will take on No. 15 Northwood (8-5) in the first round on Wednesday. The Chargers placed third in the 3A Central Conference. The winner of that match will take on either No. 7 Carrboro (14-2) or No. 10 Cedar Ridge (9-4).
West Carteret advanced to the same tournament as the No. 14 seed, matched up against No. 3 Southern Nash (12-0). The Patriots placed second in the Coastal with a 6-2 record. They went 8-2 overall, losing only to the Cougars in the two league matches. The Firebirds entered the tournament as winners of the 2A/3A Big East Conference.
The winner of West’s first-round matchup will play either No. 6 First Flight (8-1) or No. 11 Rocky Mount (10-2).
East Carteret advanced to the 2A state tournament after claiming an automatic win in the 1A/2A Coastal Conference as the only league school with a team. The Mariners finished the regular season 2-4 overall.
The Mariners drew a matchup with No. 6 Whiteville (5-3), winner of the 1A/2A Waccamaw Conference. The winner of the match will play either No. 3 Washington (14-0) and No. 14 Jordan-Matthews (8-4) in the second round.
Later this week, a handful of county tennis players will also compete in the 3A east regional tournament. Croatan advanced Coastal singles champion Adam Dweikat and runner-up Noah Shaul, as well as doubles pair Eli Simonette and Alex Amato.
West is sending doubles champions Rob Cummings and Adam Cummings, as well as singles players Moksh Thakore and Slate Taber.
