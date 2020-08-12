PELETIER — Stephen Sanders was victorious in a wild Mini-Stock race at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway on Saturday, while Morehead City's Carsyn Gillikin picked up the win in a historic first in the Jr. Mini Cup division.
Sanders, who won the Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-Stock division championship in 2018 and 2019, roared past Michael Tucker, who fell out of the race with a mechanical problem on lap 30 in the caution-marred event to take the lead and the win – his first of the year at the track. After the race, the “Midway Missile” was all smiles after winning at his home away from home alongside his wife, Sydney, in a car normally piloted by his father, Mini-Stock legend AJ Sanders.
“We might be four hours from home, but this is home to us,” Sanders said in victory lane. “I’ve got to thank the good Lord. This is for my wife’s grandma. She passed away this week. This is for her. I’d like to thank everybody for coming to help. This is a big win for me. I’d also like to thank my dad. He gave me an awesome ride this week.”
James Horner raced his way to a second-place finish, tying his career-best in a Mini-Stock at the speedway, while Jason Adams, Lee Kozikowski and Joshua Caldwell rounded out the top five. The 10th-place finisher, Andrew Jackson, won a $200 “Dash for Cash” bonus from Sandy’s Automotive.
Gillikin picked up her second feature win in a historic Jr. Mini Cup feature race – the first all-female field in Carteret County Speedway history. Gillikin led wire to wire in the 15-lap race, beating out Alexis Steffan and Summer Sullivan.
“It’s a blast,” Gillikin said. “I’m glad that I was able to come out here and finally race with both of my other cousins (Sullivan and fourth-place finisher Mylah Provost). It was a great race. I had a lot of fun, and I’m glad it was an all-girls race. That’s the amazing thing about it. I think we’re the first girls to race altogether. This is a good feeling.”
Alexis Steffan’s runner-up finish was the best run and result she has had in her career.
“It was so much fun,” Steffan said. “It feels so good to be at a competitive level and having enough speed to finally catch up to them.
Sanford’s Jody Measamer remains undefeated at Carteret County Speedway after winning in the Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Super Truck Series feature over Chris Burns and Travis Wilson. Measamer led wire to wire but was never able to pull away from Burns.
“Five in a row,” Measamer said. “I’ve got to thank all my guys. This was a tough race. The used tire program is good. It just threw me for a curve tonight. We put a lot of effort and work in this thing and try to get here to let it show.”
Steve Sullivan, Summer’s father, held off the father-and-son duo of Joe and Curtis Lanier in the U-CAR feature race. Tyler Foster picked up his second career Champ Kart win with a last-lap pass on teammate Sean Wales. Duane Walker picked up his second consecutive Bomber victory, and Joseph Bryant was victorious in the Mini Cup feature race.
The next race at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway will be the Davey Allison Memorial on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Allison Legacy Series will compete at the speedway for the first time, and NASCAR legend Donnie Allison will be on hand as a special guest.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are complete results of the races:
Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Super Truck Series
1. Jody Measamer
2. Chris Burns
3. Travis Wilson
4. Chris Elliott
5. Willie Grainger
6. Justin Hewett
Battlefield Tire Pros Mini-stock Showdown
1. Stephen Sanders
2. James Horner
3. Jason Adams
4. Lee Kozikowski
5. Joshua Caldwell
6. Myles Tucker
7. Mike Herron
8. Kris Hetu
9. Michael Tucker
10. Andrew Jackson
11. Shannon Ward
12. Isaac Chandler
13. Patrick Arch
14. Randy Hewett
15. Travis Miller
16. Neil Mason
17. Jesse Heath
18. Andrew Deal
19. Brantley Dawson
20. Travis Provost
21. John Hladick, Jr.
U-CAR
1. Steve Sullivan
2. Joe Lanier
3. Curtis Lanier
4. Abby Jolly
5. Duane Walker
6. Duhon Carter
Bomber
1. Duane Walker
2. Tyler Stalls
3. Nick White
4. Victoria Dawson
5. Ricky Houser, Jr.
6. Paul Speight
Jr. Mini Cup
1. Carsyn Gillikin
2. Alexis Steffan
3. Summer Sullivan
4. Mylah Provost
Mini Cup
1. Joseph Bryant
2. Aiden Hetu
3. Roy Combs
Champ Kart
1. Tyler Foster
2. Sean Wales
3. Josh Eubanks
4. Todd Grinolds
5. Darrell Eubanks
6. Timothy Geisen
