BEAUFORT — If the season opener is any indication, the future looks bright for the East Carteret girls basketball team.
Freshmen Tanzania Locklear and Kenliana Dixon combined to score half of the squad’s points Wednesday as the Mariners took care of business in a 62-25 win over Pender.
“It was pretty amazing to watch,” East second-year coach Keith Bernauer said.
The dynamic duo combined for 36 points on the night and started the contest with 15 of their team’s first 19 points. Locklear finished with 24 points while Dixon had 12.
“Tanzania gets set up because Kenliana isn’t afraid to shoot, and Kate (Guthrie) takes up a lot of space inside,” Bernauer said.
Guthrie, also a freshman, scored two points and created an imposing figure in the lane, standing 6-3. And with sophomores Hailey Grady (seven points) and Camdyn Ensminger (one point) combining for another eight points, underclassmen accounted for 46 of the team’s 62 points.
Locklear was a model of consistency with seven points apiece in the first two quarters, six in the third and four in the fourth.
“I didn’t expect to make all of those points as a freshman on varsity,” she said. “To be honest, I expected a little less. My expectations were very low. I thought I would have at least six points.”
East took control from the start, jumping out to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter of play thanks to strong drives to the basket, and hardly seemed fazed by wearing face masks per coronavirus protocols as they got out and ran at every opportunity.
“We are trying to spread the offense out and get to the basket, and we’ve got girls that can do that,” Bernauer said. “We are more aggressive this year.”
That aggressiveness led to plenty of trips to the free-throw line where the Mariners proved to have good form, going 15-of-21 (71 percent). The Dixon sisters each went 5-of-6 with junior Kendalyn Dixon putting up that line in the second quarter on her way to 11 points.
“That was a big thing,” Bernauer said of the foul shooting. “Kenliana set the tone and knocked down four right in a row. When you do that, and you’re doing the little things right, the big things become easy.”
Ellie Fulcher, the lone senior on the roster, rounded out the scorers with five points.
“You can’t beat the leadership we have in Ellie and Kendalyn,” Bernauer said.
East kept its foot on the gas over the next three quarters, outscoring Pender 16-7 in the second and 17-6 in the third.
“When you put it together like that, it’s hard to complain about anything we did,” Bernauer said. “The girls played hard, they played aggressive, and they played fast, and they executed everything we’ve worked on for the last month.”
Tyanna Holmes was the lone bright spot for the Patriots, scoring 14 of her team’s 24 points. She averaged 17.6 points per game last year as a junior.
“That is a tough team,” Bernauer said. “They’ve got a great player in (Holmes). We were able to contain her and hold her down, and she got a little banged up.”
The Mariners split with Pender last season, winning the first contest 30-26 and dropping the rematch 52-32. The Patriots (7-14) finished sixth in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 5-9 mark, followed by East (4-15) in seventh at 3-11.
Despite the team’s youth and inexperience, Bernauer is expecting more this season.
“We’re playing really well, working really hard in practice, and it’s fun to watch,” he said. “It’s hard to nitpick and critique when they are doing it so well.”
The Mariners will play four of their first five games at home, hosting Richlands on Friday, Dixon on Friday, Jan. 15, and Southwest Onslow on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Richlands defeated Trask 54-42 on Wednesday while Southwest Onslow smashed Dixon 74-4.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pender.................. 4 7 6 8-25
East Carteret....... 17 16 17 12-62
PENDER (25) – Holmes 14, Johnson 4, Armstrong 2, Fuller 2, Bordeau 2, Gurganus 1.
EAST CARTERET (62) –Locklear 24, Kenl. Dixon 12, Kend. Dixon 11, Grady 7, Fulcher 5, Guthrie 2, Ensminger 1.
