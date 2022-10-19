A number of the 30 college football teams in the state are in great shape as the regular season hits the stretch run over the next six weeks.
Wake Forest, N.C. State and North Carolina are each ranked in the top 25 at the Division I level.
The Demon Deacons (5-1) are No. 13, the Tar Heels (6-1) are No. 22, and the Wolfpack (5-2) are No. 23.
Wake, one of the more underrated programs in the country, has a few big games on the horizon, hosting UNC Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov. 12 and No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Tar Heels are in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 3-0 mark. They will host the Wolfpack in the regular season finale on Friday, Nov. 25.
Appalachian State has experienced a topsy-turvy season, starting with a wild 63-61 loss to the Tar Heels in the opener and then raised some eyebrows with a 17-14 win over No. 6 Texas A&M (3-3). The Mountaineers followed with 32-28 Hail Mary win over Troy (5-2), but they’ve since lost two of their last three, falling 32-28 to James Madison (5-1) and 36-24 to Texas State (3-4).
Elon, N.C. Central and Campbell are shining at the Division I-AA level.
The Phoenix (5-2) is ranked No. 25 with big games set on Saturday at New Hampshire (5-2) and then the following week on the road versus No. 12 Delaware (5-1). Elon is 3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Conference, while New Hampshire is 4-0 and Delaware 3-1.
N.C. Central (5-1) is just outside the top 25 and faces Delaware State (4-2) on the road on Saturday, Oct. 29 in a battle of 1-0 league teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Campbell (4-2) will travel to take on No. 6 Jackson State (6-0) on Saturday in a nonconference matchup, then hit the road the following weekend to take on N.C. A&T (3-3). The Camels are 2-0 in the Big South Conference, while the Aggies are 1-0. Campbell will take on nonconference foe Delaware State (4-2) on the road on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the regular season finale.
Five teams are playing well in Division II.
Lenoir-Rhyne is ranked No. 12. The Bears host No. 16 Newberry (6-1) on Saturday. Lenoir-Rhyne is 5-0 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Newberry is 4-1.
Mars Hill (4-2) is 4-1 in the South Atlantic Conference as well. The Lions have a pair of tough league matchups in November, hosting Tusculum (6-1, 4-1 SAC) on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Newberry on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Of the four teams in Division III, and one apiece in JUCO and NAIA, only Louisburg is above .500 at 4-2.
