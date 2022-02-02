With surf and estuarine water temperatures now solidly frozen in the 40s, the question is “Where da fish?”
A few weeks ago, I described the epic citation red drum bite around Cape Lookout Shoals with the help of Capt. Joe Tunstall, but there is no reason to stop there. In fact, it’s a great starting point.
If it’s reds you want, Capt. Noah Lynk loves to beach up and cross over to the surf side of the cape and tackle slot and above reds on a variety of artificial topwater, swimming baits and metals. Just make sure your chest waders are cinched tightly in case you take a dive in the 40-something degree surf.
If your waders are leaky or your knees just too creaky, you may just want to stay in your boat and work the rock jetty. This jetty was built in 1914-16 to elongate and reinforce the cape sand spit in anticipation of a railway from Beaufort to the cape in hopes of developing a significant coal port. The rock jetty was never completed, ending at about 4,800 feet in length or about 68 percent of its proposed length. Neither were the railroad tracks ever built.
Winners were the fish and anglers. This time of year, you can expect a cornucopia of fish in and around the rocks from the beach on out to the end. What you ask? Red and black drum, gray and speckled trout, sheepshead, maybe a sea mullet or puffer still lingering, and fish right in the rocks, tasty tautog. Depending on your target natural baits, like cut fish, shrimp, or bits of crab, they will catch fish, and artificials will scare up some trout and slot reds. If the weather keeps you closer to home, similar fare can be found in the Morehead City Port Turning Basin.
My preference is working the local Bogue Sound Creeks along Highway 24, from Spooners to the east to Deer to the west, with trout and drum being the targets. Shrimp will get you some reds and black drum too. I prefer artificials, soft plastic shrimp, shad or Gulp! on a cork and the popular 17-MR “suspending” MirrOlures, either the Electric Chicken, the 808 colors, black/gold/orange and the natural silver/black peanut pogie imitation. Both inside and at the cape, the black drum bite has improved noticeably since bag and size limits were instituted in 2016. At the Cape Lookout Jetty, fish 5 to 10 pounds and above are not uncommon.
There are plenty of other creeks to tackle in the Neuse, like South River to Dawson’s and Broad creeks, as well as the two that surround MCAS Cherry Point, Slocum and Hancock. And don’t forget the winter striper bite around the New Bern bridges. For those of you farther west, there is White Oak River up to Stella, Queens Creek, and of course, all the feeder creeks in the New River. Again, speckled trout is the big prize, but red and black drum are also available. The reds often school up in the flats on sunny days. Speaking of Queens Creek, did you know it winds its way all the way to Highway 24?
I’ve mentioned in other reports that the docks along the Intracoastal Waterway in Bogue Sound (north side of the sound) are great places to find fish all summer, but don’t forget them as winter options too. All you need is about 4 feet of water and some shrimp or crab bits and a Carolina Rig, and you’re in business.
Speaking of crab bits, if you were smart in the fall, you might have parboiled and frozen some sand fleas. They make great baits when live baits are scarce. They will work at the Cape Lookout Jetty, and by the way, at the nearshore reefs and rocks too, like AR 315 and 320 and Keypost Rocks. You know the drill.
There are of course a number of winter brackish water options in the Neuse/Trent River area for crappie, bluegills, perch and others, but that’s a story for another day.
FYI: Some recently approved infrastructure monies are destined for North Carolina.
Of shallow-draft note is money for Bogue Inlet, Beaufort Harbor (that’s one project that encompasses water bodies like Bulkhead Channel, Taylors Creek, Morgan Creek, etc.), and “Waterway Connecting Pamlico Sound and Beaufort Harbor”. https://www.saw.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2909562/us-army-corps-of-engineers-civil-works-studies-projects-and-programs-to-be-acco/.
Finally, just a midwinter thought. Time to start thinking of shad? The first fish should be only weeks away, but actually there are reports of scattered hickory shad already.
Check out the Facebook NC Shad Fishing Group at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/482667101779160.
