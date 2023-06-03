BEAUFORT — A quarterback competition highlights the East Carteret football team’s offseason.
Jaedon Watson, Brody Doans and Myles Shelton are vying to replace Jacob Nelson.
“It’s a nice battle going on,” B.J. Frazier said as he enters his seventh season as coach. “Jaedon is a major athlete. Brady was our JV quarterback last year, and he got good experience with that.”
Shelton is sure to produce no matter what position he ends up. He collected a pair of runner-up finishes at the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference track and field championships as a freshman, clocking in at 12.01 seconds in the 100 meters and 24.36 in the 200 meters.
“He’s the fastest kid in the school,” Frazier said. “He has put in a lot of work, and you can see it. We don’t know where we are going to play him. He could be at quarterback, running back, receiver. He makes plays everywhere.”
The Mariners went 7-4 overall last year and 5-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference to capture their first league title in six years. After taking a 29-22 win over Northside-Pinetown in the conference opener, they scored at least 50 points in each of the next four league games.
Nelson directed the offense in those contests, producing 2,034 total yards and 28 touchdowns under center.
Antonio Bryant also brought a spark to the offense in his junior season, running for 1,196 yards and 16 touchdowns. He went for 282 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries in a 54-22 win over Pamlico and had 237 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in a 52-13 triumph over Southside.
“Antonio coming back is huge for us,” Frazier said. “What he was able to do last year, it was amazing. I think he is going to have more confidence in himself, build off that season and do even more.”
DJ Murray will also return to the backfield after missing last season.
“He is an incredible talent,” Frazier said. “We will have a two-headed monster in the backfield.”
Frazier said he’s also seen incredible improvement from freshman Brock Furr.
“He’s been in the weight room, working hard after school, dedicating himself,” he said. “You can see it. He’s gained weight. He’s been working his tail off.”
Those players will work behind a reworked offensive line.
Seniors Saviyon Johnson, Daniel White and Brody Nelson were part of a strong unit.
“It’s going to be tough to replace those guys,” Frazier said. “But it’s hard to replace guys there every year, and we somehow find guys who mature and develop to take over.”
Jacob West and Vaughn Brice return to the line, as does Parker Hobgood who was injured last year.
“Those are all 300-pound guys,” Frazier said. “We just need two more pieces to the puzzle.”
East would benefit greatly from the return of skill-position talent in Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka.
The talented junior basketball players went out for football for the first time in their high school careers and shined. Baker had 450 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 catches and six interceptions on defense. Matheka had 323 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches and three interceptions on defense.
“I don’t know if we will have Shamel and Charles back,” Frazier said. “They are playing travel basketball right now and doing good things there. We just hope they come back out in the fall. It would be great if they did.”
The Mariners averaged 39 over eight spring practices in May that required players to wear helmets, shoulder pads and shorts in non-tackle drills.
“We looked pretty good in spring ball,” Frazier said. “We have a lot of gaps to fill, but I feel like this was one of the most productive springs we’ve ever had here. We’re just figuring out what the younger guys are able to do and how they can contribute the best.”
At the opposite end of the experience spectrum, the Mariners will feature 15 seniors next season.
“It’s the biggest class I’ve ever had,” Frazier said. “The following year is going to be interesting.”
The first official practice of the season will take place on Monday, July 31. East will open the season at White Oak on Friday, Aug. 18. The team will face off with West Carteret, Croatan, North Lenoir and Ashley in nonconference action in addition to league games versus Northside-Pinetown, Pamlico, Southside, Lejeune and Jones Senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.