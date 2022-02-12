OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team captured a rivalry win at home on Tuesday 28-27 over Swansboro.
Less than a week after giving up their largest margin of defeat of the season, the Cougars (4-12 overall) bounced back with an unlikely 3A Coastal Conference victory.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Swansboro (9-9, 4-5) won 31-20. In the rematch, a strong start was the ticket as Croatan exited the first quarter with a 12-3 lead.
Surprisingly, despite Swansboro making a push in the second half to close the deficit to a point, there were few fouls in the game. Croatan only took two shots in the fourth quarter and finished the game 6-of-8. Swansboro went 3-of-3 in the fourth and 8-of-9 total.
Ginger Hayden led the Cougars in scoring with seven points. Marissa Falcone and Caroline McAloon scored six apiece.
Leading scorers for Swansboro were Erica Johnson with nine points and Destinee Jenkins with seven.
The Cougars were 3-6 in the conference heading into their league finale Friday at Richlands (12-8, 5-4), but they have won two of their last four games. This edition was published before the game at Richlands.
------------------
The Cougar boys weren’t quite so fortunate as the girls against Swansboro (19-2, 7-2), falling 89-53.
They closed out league play Friday at Richlands (10-13, 3-6).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Swansboro.............................. 3 6 11 7 - 27
Croatan................................. 12 7 4 5 - 28
SWANSBORO (27) – Johnson 9, Jenkins 7, Cook 4, Hackworth 3, Brady 2, Morris 2.
CROATAN (28) – Hayden 7, Falcone 6, McAloon 6, Johnson 4, Wilson 3, McCormick 2.
