ROCKY POINT — The reigning 1A/2A Coastal Conference Player of the Year handed the East Carteret girls basketball team its first loss of the season Tuesday at Trask.
Anisa Lewis scored more than half of her squad’s points in the 45-40 victory, going for 25. The senior, who last season averaged 21.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 steals, entered the contest averaging 25.5 points per game.
She scored 16 of her team’ 22 points in the second half as the Mariners attempted a comeback following a 23-12 halftime deficit. East, in its first road game of the year, outscored the Titans 28-22 in the last two quarters.
The teams shared the same opponents entering the tilt.
The Mariners had defeated Pender 62-25 and Richlands 49-41 while Trask had beaten Pender 63-49 and Richlands 54-42.
East had opened some eyes with its 2-0 start as freshmen Tanzania Locklear and Kenliana Dixon led the way for a team that last season won just four games.
Locklear hit at least 20 points in the first two contests, while Dixon reached double figures each time. Locklear was held to 13 against the Titans while Dixon had 6.
Kendalyn Dixon scored nine to put her near her season scoring average of 10.5.
Ellie Fulcher scored a season-high eight points, while Kate Guthrie and Hailey Grady put up two points apiece.
East struggled mightily from the field, shooting 23 percent (17-of-73), and 12 percent (3-of-26) from beyond the arc.
The Mariners looked like they would be a strong free-throw shooting team this year after going 15-of-21 (71 percent) in the season opener but have since gone 14-of-37 (38 percent) in two games including a dreadful performance against Trask, going 2-of-15 (13 percent).
The foul line proved to be instrumental advantage for the Titans as they went 8-of-16 (50 percent).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret............... 7 5 16 12-40
Trask......................... 17 6 12 10-45
EAST CARTERET (40) –Locklear 13, Kend. Dixon 9, Fulcher 8, Kenl. Dixon 6, Guthrie 2, Grady 2.
TRASK (45) – Lewis 25, Plunk 8, Pfeiffer 3, Moore 2, Lewis 2, L. Nixon 2, W. Nixon 2, White 1.
