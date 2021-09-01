Football is an evolving sport.
A game once dependent on running the ball has become an arial attack.
For example …
In 1977, NFL teams averaged 37.4 rushing attempts per game. Last season, teams averaged 26.9 rushing attempts per game.
In 1985, BYU’s Robbie Bosco set the single-season passing attempt record with 511. Twenty-five passers have thrown more than 600 attempts in a season over the past 19 years.
East Carolina has two (or maybe 2.5?) quarterbacks on that list.
Dominique Davis had 617 attempts in 2010 to rank 21st, and Shane Carden had 617 in 2014 to rank 17th. Gardner Minshew, who spent two years at ECU before transferring, is seventh on the list with 662 attempts in 2018 at Washington State.
Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons holds the record with 719 attempts in 2003. He is joined in the top five by Washington State’s Connor Halliday with 714 in 2013, Texas Tech’s Graham Harrell with 713 in 2007, Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury with 712 in 2002 and Houston’s Case Keenum with 700 in 2009.
It’s no different in high school ball.
Of the top 248 passing yards seasons by a N.C. High School Athletic Association quarterback, only 29 came before 2000.
East Carteret’s Brennan Lewis is sixth on the list with 4,609 yards in 2015.
Staying close to home, West Craven’s Brett Mooring is on the list twice, checking in at 17 with 4,134 yards in 2008, and at 26 with 3,891 in 2007. Havelock’s Travis Sabdo had 3,554 yards in 2014 to rank 55th.
Lake Norman’s Josh Ladowski is the record holder with 5,664 yards in 2014. East Lincoln’s Chazz Surratt had 5,621 in 2014, and Independence’s Chris Leak joined the 5,000 club with 5,193 in 2002.
Of the 41 quarterbacks in state history to throw for at least 460 yards in a game, only three came before 2000.
Croatan’s Andrew Colborn is on the list at 37, throwing for 468 in a 62-57 win over Dixon in 2013.
Six QBs have thrown for 600 yards in a game with all of those coming since 2010.
Erwin’s Damien Ferguson holds the record with 690 yards in a 69-55 victory over Ooltewah (Tenn.) in 2016.
Nineteen of the top 20 passing attempts in a game have come since 2000. Ferguson holds that record with 84 against Ooltewah.
Eight quarterbacks have produced 60 attempts in a game since 2000.
And check out what’s going on with Hobbton over the first two weeks of the season.
The Wildcats fell 80-73 to Midway in the opener before beating Trask 92-62 last week.
Quarterback Loden Bradshaw has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 680 yards over the past two weeks.
He tied the state record for touchdown passes with nine versus Midway. Unfortunately, and oddly enough, Midway’s Wyatt Holland set the record in that game with 10.
Holland threw for 542 yards, while Bradshaw had 278.
The previous touchdown record was held by Wakefield’s Connor Mitch, who threw nine scores in a 70-42 win over Broughton in 2012.
East Carteret fans are no stranger to Hobbton’s exploits.
The Wildcats trailed the Mariners 39-7 going into the fourth quarter last season in the first round of the playoffs.
The game ended up 60-40.
Hobbton put up 33 points and 350 yards in the quarter with four of those touchdowns coming in final four minutes.
And yet, old school still somehow survives throughout the state.
Croatan beat West Craven with seven passing attempts last Friday in a 20-14 contest.
East Bladen threw the ball just five times Friday night in a 32-27 win over West Carteret.
Ayden-Grifton posted 11 passing attempts last week in a 20-14 win over East Carteret.
Croatan went undefeated in conference last season to capture its first outright league title, and did so with 30 passing attempts in a nine-game season.
And the Cougars will likely compete for a conference crown again this season with similar numbers.
Somewhere, the traditionalists smile.
